Heading into the final days of the U.S. presidential election, I wanted to share the following urgent article by my fellow Substack writer Steve Schmidt, who publishes The Warning.

In addition to reading this, we hope you'll join us for a candid conversation about the state of the race on Thursday, October 31 from 12 - 1 pm ET.

This event is open to ALL of our subscribers. Normally, these are exclusive to paid subscribers, but because of what is at stake, we are opening it to all. NOTE: We do have a maximum capacity of 1,000 attendees, so those who access the link first will be able to participate up to that number. Not to worry though, for those who can't make it or don't get in, we will share the full recording for our two Substack communities.

RSVP to our event here.

We hope to see you there!

Steven & Steve