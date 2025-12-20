America, America

America, America

Al Bellenchia
6h

No need for fiction. Real monsters are everywhere.

“The old world is dying. And the new world is struggling to be born: now is the time of monsters.” - Anthony Gramsci

David A. Andelman
6h

“Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ asks us to question who is the real monster….”

ummmm…the one whose name just went up on the Kennedy Center yesterday ?!

