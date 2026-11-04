America, America

America, America

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
23mEdited

Steven, I am gloriously exhausted! We all worked so hard to pull this incredible event off. We cannot rest on our laurels quite yet, however. We must hold our new and incumbent representatives feet to the fire. The best news is that if Fetterman wants to become a Repub, he can because he can’t do anything to us. ONWARD!

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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
19mEdited

"This is the end of a hateful Republican majority arrogantly indifferent to the needs of everyday Americans while obediently serving its morally rotten, corrupt and criminal leader." And that "morally rotten, corrupt and criminal leader" is The Heritage Foundation.

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