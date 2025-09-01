America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
26m

✌️

"Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden perched high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society." - John Lewis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture