Dear Republican Members of Congress,

I know it must be awfully satisfying to see your Democratic colleagues fighting among themselves and fielding criticism from their own supporters that they are not doing enough to oppose Donald Trump and his team. I know it must be a relief that so many voters have given up even trying to question your decision to operate in lockstep with Donald and never publicly criticize what he says or does.

There must be some pleasure in playing dumb about the Constitution’s call for a separation of powers. I’m sure you believe this is the way to avoid angry posts on Truth Social and threats to end your political career. You’ve worked so hard to get your job, right? Why risk your power by speaking your mind and telling the truth? Why care that so many among us think you’re hopeless—that you will not stand up for America while the nation descends into autocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy?

But here’s the thing: Most of America may have given up on your capacity to do the right thing—a thoroughly reasonable judgment based on the years and years of staunch, uncritical, deeply cynical support of Trump—but I would like to remind you that you did swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That must have meant something to you, right? And beyond your elected role, you are also a citizen and an American. That must mean something, at least as much as being a member of the Republican Party, no?

So maybe it’s worth pausing for a moment and asking yourself:

Is it OK that federal agents—often masked and without proper identification—are terrorizing communities and grabbing people, including American citizens, without providing due process?

Do you not think something is wrong when one of your own, a U.S. senator, was grabbed and handcuffed for asking a question during the Homeland Security’s press conference and detained even though he identified himself? Does it really not bother you as long as he’s a Democrat?

Are you really fine with remaining silent while Trump deploys U.S. soldiers on American soil to intimidate communities and quell dissent? Do you not care that this plan will likely incite violence? Are you not troubled that this ends the non-partisan nature of our military, there to keep our nation safe?

Whatever your position may be on America’s role in stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, are you really comfortable with a president acting unilaterally and carelessly posting that all the people of Tehran should evacuate, that “we” could “take out (kill)” Iran’s Supreme Leader and Iran should offer its “Unconditional Surrender!”? Do you really think this kind of reckless behavior strengthens our national security? Do you honestly believe it won’t endanger tens of thousands of American troops stationed at military bases all around Iran?

Were you happy that your president used his time at the G-7 summit to promote the need for Vladimir Putin and Russia to rejoin the group?

Do you genuinely think last weekend’s military parade strengthened your party’s position with the public? Did you take time to consider the rising indignation of over five million Americans who took to the streets in every town and city in our country last weekend? As these numbers grow in subsequent protests, will you rest assured that this is not a harbinger of trouble for Republicans who are facilitating Trump’s growing despotism and rejection of the rule of law?

You may be able to win your next election, but are you really sure Trump’s agenda ensures your political future? Are you really convinced this current trajectory is good for the country?

Are you confident that, when the worm turns—and yes, it will turn—you will not be held accountable for participating in the Trump administration’s abandonment of the Constitution and the rule of law?

I get it. You can easily ignore any of these questions. You can write me off as just some independent journalist who opposes Trump. You can comfort yourself with the notion that your position is secure as long as you stay in line and stick with this president. But is that really what you envisioned when you sought public office—that your legacy would be defined by obedience to a cruel, bigoted and vengeful man? Do you not want to refute the expanding belief that you and your fellow Republicans have abandoned all principle?

It’s not too late to make a change—to be a part of making history by speaking up and asserting that the country you gave an oath to protect is in danger, that you believe in something else besides the accumulation of power and wealth. Yes, that means taking a risk by exposing your true feelings, but think of all the glory you could accrue by helping save America from tyranny. Time is running out. Do you really want to let the Democrats and everyday citizens get all the credit when this chapter in our nation’s history finally comes crashing down? The choice is yours.

Signed,

A Worried American

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.