America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
9h

Bring it, Steve.

"The only people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those who are living a lie." - Frida Kahlo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
9hEdited

It’s sad that the Republicans in Congress have sold their integrity and future to a man who has never exhibited morals or honor. A convicted felon who considers anyone not exactly like himself to be worthless.

Their oath to the Constitution was never meaningful to them if they support his policies of intimidation of documented and undocumented immigrants by thugs wearing masks to protect their identities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture