America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
3h

Thank you for this beautiful, much needed piece and for the precious photos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Yochim's avatar
Mike Yochim
3hEdited

Happy birthday Hazel. 😽. Sorry Steven, I only have cat imojis.

I’m an obsessed animal lover. All animals. I’m an animal rights activist. There is nothing like the unconditional love of an animal. Right now I rather have animals than humans. I’m blessed right now with five cats. There’s something wrong about someone who doesn’t like animals. Look at trump and Noem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture