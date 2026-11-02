America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
7h

Tomorrow is just the start. Expect a lot of nonsense to follow. To expect otherwise is magical thinking.

MAGA have shown us who they are. Believe them.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
7h

Thank you, Steven, for laying out this timeline. This scary movie will have me covering one eye. One part of me sees Trump as a very scary man, whose inexplicable power to convince his followers of anything and nothing will result in Republicans wins we did not anticipate. The other part of me sees him as a weak, sick old man who has brings utter disgrace to the Presidency with every word he utters and who is self-delusional about his ability to change the course of democracy.

“Tonight, tonight, won’t be just any night…tonight there will be no morning star. Tonight, tonight, I’ll see (Democracy) tonight, and for us stars will stop where they are…”?

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