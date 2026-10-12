America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.” - Ulysses S. Grant

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
3h

As usual, Steven, you hit the nail on the head. I have been and am bewildered by the Republicans’ apparent inability to connect the dots between Trump and Putin. Trump is aiding and abetting someone who has been attempting to destroy everything that really makes America great by reaching into the minds of ordinary Americans and extracting common sense, replacing it with conspiracies and hatred toward their fellow citizens. This is Putin’s job. Trump has mimicked it, sometimes word for word, in service of Putin, so…I dunno…where do we go from here? The midterms are coming, and, if we are successful in voting to restore democracy and decency (not necessarily in that order), will that vote count? If not, then where do we go from there? And if the vote doesn’t count because Trump and his administration say it doesn’t…and we end up in the grip of a terrible authoritarian and constitutional crisis, then where do we go from there? Per usual, I have more questions than answers. I recently read an interesting comment from a substack that said, “float, don’t flail”. I think I’ll remember that in the days to come. Maybe I should remember it now.

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