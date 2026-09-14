America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4hEdited

Not nearly enough to cause the appropriate among of alarm less than two months out from the election. Too much denial, both deliberate and not.

“People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state on innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.” - James Baldwin

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Dan in Maine's avatar
Dan in Maine
1h

I've been carefully watching the headlines of the Washington Post, NY Times and CNN. None of them are amplifying the dangers caused by trump's lies. The NYT did not have a single mention of the trump 5k bribe the day after it happened. They are complicit. Local papers rely on these outlets for mush of their national content. We all have to raise the volume right now, in every way possible.

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