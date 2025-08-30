America, America

Carol Moore
8h

I am driven by both inspiration and outrage, and believe that both are necessary to fuel the Resistance.

Claire
6h

I think both. I am an elderly (72) white woman born and raised in the South. MLK Jr was killed in my hometown when I was 15. Today I see people snatched off the streets of America by people who won’t show their faces. We have a cancer in our government that’s trying to destroy everything we’ve been about for the last 250 years. I’m both inspired and outraged. And I will not go down without a fight. At my age I’m more than willing to give my very life in sacrifice for my country.

