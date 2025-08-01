America, America

Al Bellenchia
18hEdited

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.” - Margaret Mead

Ellen Deschatres
17h

There is a very good article in the Washington Post about political inertia, ie, that change doesn’t happen because we are stuck in a perpetual state of political inaction. The article put its finger on something that I have been aware of for years, but have not articulated it as such. That inertia is killing us and will eventually and slowly annihilate our kids and grandkids. It even had a name in years past and was described as, “An Inconvenient Truth” (coined by Al Gore).The article I read this morning broadened out the implications of inertia, describing it as a comfortable place for allowing Trump to run rampant over all our civil rights and the rule of law. People say they want change, but so many of them do not want to do what it takes to effectuate it. Protests by many of us can create some awareness, but it is members of congress, fully captured by Trump, that can create the law that will preserve the life of our planet.

