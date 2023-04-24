America, America

America, America

Robert Dale
Apr 24, 2023

I am sorry that you did not come out stronger in articulating the similarities to early 1933 -1935 Nazi Germany. The book banning, banning of the teaching of history, denigration of the legitimacy of respected news organizations, voting restrictions, gerrymandering, overturning of Roe V Wade, and more all are part of a truly nefarious plot to grab minority control of the USA.

It is far more dangerous than you articulate in your column. Remember the Nuremberg laws were not imposed until 1935, Kristalnacht didn’t happen until 1938 and the first concentration camp was not created until around the same time. The Republicans aka Fascist,/ Christian Nationalist movement is accelerating and increasingly acquiring power in many states. Book banning is just one tactic it is using very effectively to achieve its nefarious objectives. The independents, Democrats, and even the pathetically small group of Republicans who don’t want to live in a dystopian authoritarian state need to wake up now. Otherwise it will be too late. Your column failed to articulate the gravity and need for urgent response to this existential threat to democracy.

Lisa Beardsley
Apr 24, 2023Edited

Thank you, Steven Beschloss, for explaining the increase and extent of book-banning going on in our nation. If we don't understand the problem, then we cannot appropriately address it. I was hearing more about this last year, but TFG indictments and drama- his political aims (Desantis too) have taken the light off this very important and urgent topic. If we don't get a handle on book-banning (slam the door shut on it!), it will only get worse. MAGA/GOP are using school books as a form of political propaganda, of all things! Yes, our youth will be deprived by not having access to books that help them to understand their own experiences and lives. Please keep speaking out on this. Thank you so much, and I'll do my best to share this newsletter and to get involved in with this issue in Montana.

