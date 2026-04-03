America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3d

Sadly, there’s a deep bench in the hell that is MAGA. Always seems to be someone worse subbing in.

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Marina Oshana's avatar
Marina Oshana
3d

We can only continue to link arms, grit our teeth, and remember that the only way forward is through this. Mobilize, look after one another and make a plan to vote. If the reformers and activists who carried us through the upheavals of our nation's past could do it, so can we. And vow to hold those who have broken our country to account.

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