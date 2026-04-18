America, America

America, America

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Truscha Quatrone's avatar
Truscha Quatrone
30m

I would love to get Fox noise off cable television. I believe it would help change the division in America.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
rj123456's avatar
rj123456
31m

The US is constitutionally incapable of effecting any such radical cleansing of corruption. Electoral College, two senators per state etc.

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