Hungarians celebrate after ending the 16-year rule of Viktor Orbán. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA/ AFP via Getty Images)

The bold commitment to change in Hungary is bracing. In the first few days of Péter Magyar’s landslide victory over autocrat Viktor Orbán this week, he made clear that he is finished with business as usual. The prime minister-elect’s Tisza party won a supermajority, giving it the ability to amend the constitution and reverse some of the worst aspects of the country’s illiberalism under Orbán.

Magyar appeared on M1, the state television channel, which as an opposition leader he had not been permitted to visit for years. In a live interview, he spoke directly about his plans. “We will suspend this channel’s news service,” Magyar said. “This isn’t about me; I’m not seeking revenge. Our people deserve journalism that reflects the truth.”

He promised to end “the factory of lies” and create “independent, impartial” news operations “together with the other parliamentary parties and professional organizations.” He continued, “We know there is no perfect media, but what has gone on here since 2010 [when Orban took power] would have Goebbels or the North Korean dictator lick their lips.” (An estimated 80 percent of the country’s media has been controlled by Orbán and his goverment.)

In his live appearance, Magyar mentioned lies told about him there. When the host cut in, he said, “No host in this studio ever dared to interrupt Hungary’s most corrupt and lying prime minister.” When questioned about the legality of shutting down the channel, Magyar said, “For someone on this channel to accuse me of breaking the law looks like a thief accusing the police.”

Over a series of interviews and posts articulating the necessity of “regime change,” Magyar also said he planned to rebuild Hungary’s relationship with the European Union, nationalize assets corruptly handed over to business interests, confront the country’s deep poverty and demand the resignation of officials leading the country’s two highest courts, its chief prosecutor and president—all described as “puppets” of the Orbán regime. After meeting Hungary’s president, Tamás Sulyok, Magyar said he asked him to leave office "voluntarily” or else he would be removed by amending the constitution “to preserve the remnants of the Hungarian rule of law and democracy.”

The day after the M1 appearance, the new prime minister also promised to pursue those who had “plundered, looted, betrayed, indebted and ruined” the country. This is no easy task, of course. “Since taking power in 2010,” noted The Guardian this week, “Orbán and his party have stacked the Hungarian state, media and judiciary with loyalists, and it remains unclear how they will react to changes made by a Tisza-led government.”

Magyar makes his case. (Photo by Janos Kummer via Getty Images)

Clearly, Magyar’s audacious first days result from his overwhelming two-thirds victory on Sunday. The closer the election, the harder it is to legitimately declare a real mandate to pursue bold change. But the combination of the big win, Hungary’s economic struggles and the people’s exhaustion with the corruption and illiberalism all strengthen Magyar’s quest.

As we look toward the midterms, there are lessons to be learned. But: Will America learn from Hungary? Will the growing fury toward Donald Trump’s deranged recklessness and sociopathic indifference to the needs of everyday Americans ensure a massive turnout and a massive Democratic win? Will Trump’s exhausting propaganda and lies—amplified by Fox News and its right-wing peers—finally convince voters that democracy, decency and the truth must finally define our future? Can his regime’s corruption and criminality be prosecuted and stemmed with a new majority in Congress? What changes do you think are necessary to turn the page on this appalling chapter in American history?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the independent journalism of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.