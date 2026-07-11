America, America

America, America

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Barbara Lang's avatar
Barbara Lang
8h

Jack Smith is the man to try to bring trust back to the Justice Department.

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W. R. Dunn's avatar
W. R. Dunn
8h

Fierce enemies of justice — the “Bondi-Blanche-Trump-Miller-Vought” subset of humanity — cannot kill justice.

They can but stifle, suborn, subvert and pervert it — for a limited time, in confined spaces, only as narrow as their minds, and the reach others permit such narrowness.

The truth will out. Justice will prevail. Reality always asserts its dominance over frauds.

But persons, societies and whole nations can be ruined and utterly destroyed by the evil acts of unjust persons, and by the lazy or cowardly inaction of persons too morally weak to defend what is right and just.

Americans have done better than this in the past. And we have done worse. We can always destroy ourselves. But justice will forever prevail, with or without us.

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