The gender gap between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be more vivid. In a new NBC poll, Harris is winning among women 58 percent to 37 percent, while Trump is leading Harris among men 52 percent to 40 percent.

It’s not hard to understand. Trump is a self-proclaimed sexual predator and serial abuser who the courts have found guilty of rape and who proudly boasts about ending Roe v. Wade, endangering the lives of millions of women. Harris, on track to be the first female president, represents an antidote to this kind of self-possessed, toxic masculinity.

Then add into the mix JD Vance, the GOP VP nominee, who has made clear his hostility toward women with his comments about “childless cat ladies,” the need for women in violent, unhappy marriages to stay for the sake of the children, his support for a national ban on abortion and his approval of the notion that the “whole purpose” of older “post-menopausal” women is to help out with children.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Tim Walz has a track record of championing and passing policies that support women and the family, including strengthening women’s reproductive freedoms in Minnesota by codifying the right to an abortion, his support of the Affordable Care Act and his backing of free school breakfast and lunch.

The vice-presidential debate Tuesday night, hosted by CBS News in New York, will surely feature questions about the economy, immigration, guns and abortion, among others. We can be sure that we will hear more about Springfield, Ohio, and the hateful efforts by Trump and Vance to falsely paint Haitian immigrants there as dangerous and necessary to deport. The two candidates’ contrary positions will be stark.

But beyond their obvious policy differences what will be on display is quite different attitudes toward women and masculinity (not to mention who’s comfortable in his own skin—and who isn’t). At a time when Vance and Trump are aggressively working to fuel anger and grievance and expand a belief among men of their superiority, Walz offers a kinder, gentler picture of what it means to be a man. Not only is he the nominee to support a female candidate, this warm and joyful man has emphasized his humanistic commitment to community-centric policies and values of caring, neighborliness, inclusion and equality. (And don’t forget his heartfelt response to criticism of his son Gus’ tearful outburst—“That’s my dad!”—at the Democratic National Convention: "It was just such a visceral, emotional moment that I'm just grateful I got to experience it, and I'm so proud of him.")

One more thing: The differences in likability are also strong. A new AP poll found that 57 percent of registered voters have an unfavorable view of Vance, while only 27 percent have a favorable view of him. Walz tallies a 42 percent favorability with just 32 percent having an unfavorable view.

So what do you think will be the outcome of Tuesday’s showdown? Can Tim Walz help dissolve the old and toxic idea of masculinity? Do you expect him to take on Vance with aggression or a light touch? Do you think Vance will succeed at pulling Walz down into angry discussions of immigrants and a failed economy? Will Vance fail to beat the verbally talented Walz’s ability to infuse his ideas with humor? Lastly, will you be watching the debate with nervousness or confidence?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

*Photo of Tim Walz on Sept. 1 at the Minnesota State Fair. Photo by Stephen Maturen via Getty Images.