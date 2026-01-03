U.S. military strike in Caracas, Venezuela. (video screenshot)

Less than three days ago, Congress released Special Counsel Jack Smith’s powerful testimony insisting he had obtained the evidence to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Donald Trump “engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power.”

This morning we learned that the felonious Trump has—without Congressional approval—illegally attacked Venezuela and captured and flown out of the country its president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. This “large scale military strike,” as Trump posted, follows months of murdering at least 115 people off the coasts of Venezuela and in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific, justifying these crimes by claiming without evidence that the victims are narco-terrorists. Over Christmas, the Trump regime also confiscated two sanctioned oil tankers.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he wants to stop the flow of illegal drugs. But the latest attacks—in Caracas and reportedly in oil-rich regions of Venezuela—underscore his real goal of taking control of Venezuela’s oil. In fact, two weeks ago, Trump himself told reporters, “We had a lot of oil there. As you know, they threw our companies out, and we want it back.”

It is a sickening irony that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi—who has helped lead the illegal coverup of the Epstein files to protect Trump and participated in a variety of lawless actions including the taking of migrants and others without due process in the streets of America—announced this morning that Maduro and his wife “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” According to Bondi, the hepped-up charges include: “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

I had planned to use today’s prompt to look ahead at 2026 and explore more broadly the necessity of a growing number of Americans speaking out against the Trump regime—its corruption, its criminality, its hostility to the Constitution, its ignoring of basic human rights and human decency. I believe that the combination of these violations, the coverup of the Epstein files and its ongoing carelessness toward the economic needs of everyday Americans are weakening Trump and his regime’s grip.

Add to this the anger we saw expressed in the Democratic blowout across the country on Nov. 4 which may only grow between now and the November midterms; each of us can play a role in building that pressure. Trump may think the country will rally around his wag-the-dog war distraction in Venezuela, but I suspect it will intensify the growing rejection of him and his policies, including among MAGA cultists who oppose such foreign entanglements, especially when it’s obvious that they will serve the interests of the richest among us.

So what do you think? Can we further weaken Trump’s criminal rule? Perhaps you want to share your thoughts on this attack on Venezuela, which Trump will discuss in a press conference today. Perhaps you want to focus on other lawless acts that particularly outrage you. Maybe you’d like to comment on your own plans to speak out and participate in strengthening the opposition and exposing the regime’s weaknesses between now and November. Then again, maybe you doubt that the regime is weakening. Feel free to share other issues that are top of mind for you as you look ahead at this historically profound year in the life of our nearly 250-year-old nation.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of our community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

