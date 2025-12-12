America, America

America, America

Sally Castle
Yes indeed, Stephen.

I live in New Zealand, and have dear American friends. I’ve visited several times in the past ten years - each time after completing the (formerly) easy ESTA. There was a social media question in there asking to provide links, but optional so I chose not to provide anything. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the USA and had no issues at the border. Now, due to my abhorrence of Trump and his gang of sociopathic sycophants, I’m no longer welcome because I have been vocal on Facebook in my opposition to them, and because I utterly refuse to provide the invasive new level of data they will soon be asking for.

New Zealand has been a staunch ally of the USA for over 100 years. Our soldiers, sailors, fliers and other service people fought and died for democracy alongside yours. My own father and four of his five brothers served in World War II in the shared cause of defeating the scourge of fascism. But now, it seems, we are no longer trusted allies. Your current authoritarian regime (sorry, but it’s unworthy of the title “administration”) has decided we deserve as complete an invasion of privacy as it is wanting to impose on the USA’s own residents.

I sure as heck won’t be visiting until the current nightmare is over. My friends and I can meet up in Canada or Mexico, two democracies who haven’t decided that we, former trusted friends, are their enemies.

It’s just so sad. My heart truly aches for all decent Americans who have to endure this pestilential disgrace of a “government”.

Thinking of you all - and heartfelt thanks to you, Steven, for the work you are doing. I hope and pray for a better future.

Max West
Thanks for continuing to bring core, otherwise under-reported issues to the fore, Steve.

"I would think twice about visiting." I wouldn't think even that many times.

