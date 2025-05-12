America, America

Al Bellenchia
12h

The cost of capitulation will be much higher for all, than the price of resisting for some.

“In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

DOUGLAS CALDWELL
11h

Another point-on column, Steve. Thank you.

As such, let me start by quoting from your essay today. “It will take all of us saying we’ve had enough and proving it with solidarity and mass protest.” In four paragraphs from now, I have a question.

In his essay today, Robert Reich writes about Qatar’s “gift” of a $400 million jumbo jet to trump for his use while president and then as his possession when out of office. “I had assumed that Trump’s undoing would be his unquenchable thirst for power. It may yet be, but I’m beginning to think his insatiable greed will do him in. America’s Grifter-in-Chief knows no bounds,” Mr. Reich writes.

Ron Filipkowski, who writes for the Meidastouch organization, adds a quote from Sen. Chris Murphy, “This isn’t a good idea even if the plane was being donated to the US govt. But Trump GETS TO KEEP THE PLANE??? It’s simply a cash payment to Trump in exchange for favors. Just wildly illegal.”

So trump and his enablers in the White House are crooks, grifters, would-be dictators. On and on, In essay after essay, speech after speech.

How much more must we take? Steve, you write that research says it will take 12 million of us to “do something.” Will there be 12 million in protests on June 14, when trump is basking in his North Korea-type military parade? And what will the 12 million need to do to change the direction of our nation?

