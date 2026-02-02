America, America

Discussion about this post

Ellen Deschatres
7h

I think this is one of the most important essays I have read in recent years. You’ve put your finger squarely on it…the evolution of your thinking about evil and how to rethink our shopworn nostalgia about how democracy thinks, feels, and looks to each of us for the betterment of all. New ways of thinking about how to revive and keep it; what that would actually feel like and look like in structure and purpose. How to extinguish the raging flames of the fire of evil that started in one corner of our republic and has been carefully tended by those in power. Those of us who love peace, justice, and freedom are battling it with all our strength but I fear it has burned down ideas which certainly cannot be resurrected in the concepts of the past. The framework may still be standing, however, and it is up to us to decide if we’re going to stand by and watch everything we know burn to ashes.

I know something about this, after our home burned down a couple of months ago due to a fire that started in our neighbor’s villa. We stood by helplessly as the brave firefighters tried to extinguish it so that we could salvage a few things. By and large, the fire took everything and, like our country, we have made the decision to put in the time and money to rebuild.

What do we need to rebuild our republic? Does it have to burn to the ground before we can save it? What is worth saving and how do we go about doing just that? Are our ideas the structural underpinning of this great democracy or are our ideals irretrievably linked to the structures set forth by our founders? Is there room for reimagining the great ideas upon which we were founded? When Trump tore down the East Wing, he tore down so much more than just a structure. He tore down the majesty, the simplicity of that imperfect structure.

The United States is FAR from a perfect idea, nor is it housed only in its buildings. It lives in each of our hearts. It is the birthplace of ideas which, though perhaps shopworn, have served all of us and each of us. Some of us were born here. Many have died for the ideals of this place.

Damn the evil doers who are trying to burn everything to the ground. They are about to realize that democracy lives in our hearts, and in our hearts it will remain, no matter what.

Al Bellenchia
9h

“A civilization is not destroyed by wicked people; it is not necessary that people be wicked but only that they be spineless.” - James Baldwin

And when you add wickedness into the equation, well, here we are.

