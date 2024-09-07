I’m a strong believer in the idea that justice delayed is justice denied. It’s been maddening to watch Donald Trump evade justice in nearly every one of his court cases, aided and abetted by a Supreme Court that dragged out its decision on presidential immunity for months and then rendered a decision that has compelled judges to grapple with the question of whether the alleged criminality constituted “official acts” of a president. Then there’s pro-Trump Judge Aileen Cannon, of course, who was determined from the beginning to end the classified documents case, credible legal reasoning be damned.
The case overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, in which a 12-member jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony charges in May for falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, felt different. He was on track to sentence the convicted felon well before the November election. But yesterday the judge decided to delay his sentencing for a second time, first from July to September 18 after the Supreme Court ruling and now until November 26, three weeks after the election.
In his explanation, Merchan bends over backwards to insist that he wanted to avoid giving the appearance that his decision was a political act. “The imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance—however unwarranted—that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate,” Merchan wrote in his four-page decision. “The Court is a fair, impartial and apolitical institution.”
Merchan also noted that he recognized "the unique time frame this matter currently finds itself in" and sought to ensure that the jury’s verdict is “addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election.” He also took pains to insist that his decision to delay "should dispel any suggestion" that his sentencing decision could be construed as support for "any political party or any candidate for any office."
Sounds reasonable, except this delay is exactly the outcome Trump and his legal team wanted. In fact, the convicted felon was quick to exploit the sentencing delay to restate his grievances and innocence. "The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump posted on his Truth Social site. "It is a political attack against me."
On the other hand, without a sentencing decision that could (and should) include prison time, Trump no longer has the same opportunity to insist he is the victim of political persecution. But let’s not doubt that Trump’s personal stake in the upcoming election is now higher—and that he’s even more certain to assert he’s won the election, whatever the actual results, so that he can avoid criminal accountability.
Meanwhile, Judge Tanya Chutkan offers a counterpoint to Merchan’s delay. Chutkan has reiterated her steadfast commitment to proceed now with hearings on whether the four-count indictment involving election subversion is affected by the high court’s immunity ruling. As Chutkan put it at a first hearing on Thursday, “This court is not concerned with the electoral schedule.”
So what do you think? Did Judge Merchan make the right decision by delaying Trump’s sentence? Does his decision successfully avoid appearing partisan? Does it benefit Trump or, in turn, does it take this issue off the table and help Kamala Harris keep the spotlight on her plans for America’s future? Should she bring up Trump’s myriad criminal cases during the debate? And finally, does Judge Chutkan’s decision to proceed undercut Judge Merchan’s reasons for delay?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo by Davizro via Getty Images.
Absolutely frustrating, but IMO, the right decision. This way, he can impose the sentence without having an impact on the election. If the sentence was light (e.g., probation) or suspended, it would be a huge bump for TFG. If it was jail time, that could work either way - a bump for both candidates. The people who are the base, for both candidates, aren't going to be swayed either way. For those somehow still undecided, if they were leaning toward these cases being political, this eliminates that argument.
We all want blood for the many crimes that TFG has committed, those already convicted and those obvious ones we're awaiting trial. All three of those are stronger cases than this one. We need to do the work to get Kamala elected and then justice will be served. If TFG wins, none of this - or any of the other cases - means anything.
I firmly believe Judge Merchan made the right decision in this particular case, at this particular time. I really admire his judgement.
I wonder if delaying the sentencing is a way to reduce the inclination to vote for Trump. If a sentence comes down before the election, Trump could use that as a way to convince his followers to vote for him claiming by some illogical reasoning that “winning” would prevent the sentence from being carried out.
The delay is a good thing, once Donald loses the election he can bring down the full force of the law on Trump's 34 convictions and that will be just the star.
This "isn't it past your jail time?" shirt will NEVER get old 👇🤣
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/jailtm
I don’t know if it is wishful thinking, but I did hear a legal analyst insist this ups the chance of him being incarcerated. That it would be viewed as (my words) martyring him if done at this point in the election cycle. But of course that would not be feasible if he is in the WH. So our job remains the same.
DARTH VADER JOINED THE "GOOD SIDE OF **THE FORCE**"...!!!
DON'T "BURY THE LEDE"...!!!
Cheney's NON TRUMP-LIKE (not reckless) wielding of power resulted in "Two UnNecessary Wars," etc and could have been MUCH WORSE IF HE HAD DECIDED TO DO MORE... Cheney's wielding of power make Trump's MAGA look like "Childs Play"... (Cheney sold the imminent Iraq War until Americans found it to be SEVENTY PERCENT FAVORABLE!!!) maybe we should be THANKFUL that 'Fate'(God? Higher Power? Alien Puppeteers?) delivered us such a BLATANT LESSON BY DISPLAYING OUR HUMAN FLAWS SO **HARMLESSLY** as MAGA... (endless fodder for Late Night political satire, etc)...
LEARN THE F***ING LESSON: WE'RE DEFECTIVE (AND "A POTHOLE MAPPED IS A POTHOLE AVOIDED")
JUSTICE DELAYED?
WHAT ABOUT ROVE? IT'S A TOTAL TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE THAT ROVE WALKS FREE WITHOUT CRIMINAL OR CIVIL PENALTIES!!!
It is criminal (resulting in civil penalties?) to scream "FIRE!!!" in a crowded theater...
It is criminal (resulting in civil penalties?) to scream "IRAQ!!!" in a crowd PANICKED AFTER 9-11-2001 attacks.
https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/dick-cheney-embraces-the-darth-vader-meme-msna609146
Because typing IN ALL UPPER-CASE! WITH LOTS OF EXCLAMATION POINTS!!!!! is the perfect way to keep us from assuming that you are some kind of crackpot.
And BTW? It's "lede", not "lead".
❤️😳😱🤕🫣🤯⚖️. "Don't Sweat It" is a lie:
❤️Reich❤️:"No goal is more important than making sure Donald Trump never again comes close to the[power that corrupts]"
Me:"No goal is more important than making sure GULLIBILITY never again comes close to the[power that corrupts]"
MAGA and Fascism and Nazism and Racism need to be put in the blender so we can see what they are all made out of: GULLIBILITY. Millions of dollars and decades of placebo science tell us that up to 60% of anxious people (aka America) are cured by placebo, up to 50% of depressed people are cured by placebo. Innocuous placebos can mutate into insidious placebos and vice versa: Moms replace baby's filthy thumb with a pacifier.
❤️😳😱🤕🫣🤯⚖️
Replace GULLIBILITY with (❤️FDR's and ❤️UN.org's)❤️FREEDOM FROM FEAR ❤️("Do one thing every day that scares you"--Eleanor Roosevelt❤️ and the science of anxiety)
❤️First Do No Harm ❤️...Stop the Lying😱🤕🤯⚖️... "Don't Sweat It" is a lie: Exercise and Exposure are mandatory and both cause sweat 😁 The US Senate's Dr Haidt's "The 3 Great Untruths"(google it) that Gen Z believes that are dooming Gen Z and democracy include "Exposure Therapy", demonization* and "State Dependent Learning"(google them).
*google.com/search?q=cbt+"mind+reading"
Let's collaborate?😁
I heard that as well - I think it was Glenn Kirschner that was analyzing the new order.
Thanks for the link! Just ordered a bunch of mugs and a t-shirt.
You’re welcome! 😉
Yes, I believe the judge made the right decision. If, God forbid, Dump wins, it will be a moot point because he’ll use the presidency to stay out of jail. So no need to rush. If he loses then there’s nothing standing in the way of jail except appeal to the Supremes, and who knows what they’ll do. So I’ll wait patiently hoping that November 26 will bring a jail sentence to former candidate Dump.
I think that when the Biggest Loser in the history of Big Losers loses again the Supremes, and most of the Pubbies, will abandon him to his fate. He will no longer be of any value to them.
Because it is a state court decision, his options at SCOTUS should be limited if we do our job and keep him out of the WH. SHOULD being the key word.
"...nothing standing in the way of jail..." We keep referencing normal people/elections. CFDT will be causing so much turmoil, if he loses, it will indeed seem like a political act to lock him up.
Totally disgusting how one sicko can run this whole country into hell,
He’s had a TON of help too
Never ever forget that - damn near the whole Republican party was propping Trump up, and making his dreams come true.
Yes he did..... tfg would have worn that as a victim to encourage his base ... drama queen needs to fill his base with how horrible his life is.. & get more money
And if he by chance wins? The constitutional crisis of imprisoning a sitting president and transferring power to Vance would be devastating, neither have the capacity to follow the constitution because they cannot comprehend it . I understand the judges decision ,it's just really unfortunate that we as a country have to deal with this grifter.
It is a state case leaving less to appeal on to get to SCOTUS. But I’m sure re: the election win or not, he will appeal. SCOTUS could just sit on it and let him wreak havoc.
We need to do our job so he & JD never get near the WH.
It should not matter. If the orange one wins, he is gonna wipe his ass with the constitution and then burn it. Just remember the world history the founders were aware of. Monarchies, the church, authoritarians aka dictators who fucked up peoples lives. They did not want the past to repeat itself in the United States. Same is true for the writers of the 14th amendment who recognized that insurrectionists should not be allowed to run for elected office: "The second, third, and fourth sections of the amendment are seldom litigated. However, the second section's reference to "rebellion, or other crime" has been invoked as a constitutional ground for felony disenfranchisement." from wikipedia.
Unfortunately, the supreme court has been bought by harlan crow and other american oligarchs. For a sense of history as to how we got to this point, Trump's mentor was Roy Cohn, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Cohn, read the Powell memo: https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/powellmemo/ and for insight into the orange ones brain: https://drvincentgreenwood-89455.medium.com/the-science-behind-donald-trumps-dangerous-personality-disorder-49b3f8e416de
I appreciate the link to Donald’s Malignant Narcissistic Tendencies. Sounds like his detrimental behavior is progressive and very dangerous. Vote Blue to prevent his and Vance’s agenda.
thx, nightmaher
Thanks! Thats a good list of articles. Reading all.
u r welcome. here is another one: https://icjs.org/charismatic-revival-fury/
An Audio-Documentary Series on the Christian Leaders and Ideas that Fueled the Capitol Riot
Happy weekend from north of San Francisco. Foggy and 50 degrees. Have a good one!
Nice photo btw. La tortuga!
Such are the times we live in...Yes, he made the right decision, as maddening as it is. Impartiality is vital to our court system, as compromised as it is, this and Judge Chutkan's work proves we still have good jurists trying their best to administer the law out there. This is a unique case and time; Agnew pleaded out to avoid prison, and we all know what the Comey announcement did in 2016. Taking away the opportunity for the doddering old Felon to try and use this to rile his shrinking base is a good idea. And by November 28, all votes will be counted and a winner declared.
But let's make it really easy to know the winner for sure on November 6 and vote Harris/Walz by blue tsunami.
I was a prosecutor for thirty years, both state and federal. Although I am anxious to see him sentenced, I do think that the chance of a sentence of incarceration is increased by this delay. I will be very disappointed if he is sentenced to anything less, including house arrest. It’s time for some measure of accountability.
Thank you for your experience and expertise. I am beginning to calm down from my initial outrage at Merchan’s decision. I feared he - like Merrick Garland- was bending so far backwards to avoid any Appearance of impartiality that he fell into cowardice. A sentence now would be muted. But still might incite MAGA violence.
I’m prepared for MAGA violence after Don the Con is defeated in November. I’m prepared for a level of violence that will make Jan 6 look like child’s play. I have to trust that good will prevail and accountability will come. But first we have to vote “like hell or we’re not going to have a country anymore.”
I think he wants to give Trump jail time, significant jail time, and he knows that it will cause Trump to scream bloody murder and call the MAGA horde into the streets. But if it comes after the election it will just be one other reason to remand him directly to prison.
From your mouth to God(dess’)’s ear. I love this perspective.
No and Yes. No not right for Justice. Everyone else would be in prison. Yes for the hope of saving Democracy. Just imagine had Merrick Garland done his job, USA would not be on the precipice of Democracy & Dictator.
In my finite mind, I think Judge Merchant made the right decision. As much as I want to see Trump in jail, if he had been sentenced, he would have played the martyr (once again) and boo hooed to his base that the legal system is corrupt and that they needed to send more money. I’m sure it was a difficult decision to make and has consequences regardless of the decision. I don’t want Trump to gain any momentum and I think an incarceration decision right now would have given him a boost.
I’m just waiting until after the election so all these judges can throw the book at him.
I’m glad the sentencing is delayed. It would have given his supporters more reason and fire to get off the couch on November 4th. I also hope he’s not found guilty in Judge Chutkan’s court before 11/4 either. I am keeping the faith that Kamala has a real shot at winning and that Donald’s chickens will finally come home to roost.
I feel that by delaying sentencing Judge Merchan has put Trump above the law. Absolutely nobody else would get such deference to their other activities. The schedule situation (indeed the entire trial) is not we the people's doing, nor the court's doing - it is Trump's doing.
I do take some heart from the fact that this sorta kinda indicates that Merchan intends a prison sentence, and expects Trump to lose.
Note, I am not a lawyer and may find an analysis that changes my opinion, which at this point includes a large measure of frustration and disappointment.
We are the intimidation nation. A monster threatens, and we recoil, bowing to his whims. Will he engulf us all, or will righteousness and joy be able to conquer his evil intentions? It’s a classic battle of good vs evil. We must defeat the monster, but will we?
While I am disappointed with the delay, it does not make the convictions go away, as Trump seems to think. My hope is that this change will allow Merchan to sentence trump to prison time, Secret Service issues or not!!
If the rule of law reigns supreme, then Chutkan's electoral-politics-be-damned approach stays true to a system of justice in which all men are treated equally. Merchan made the wrong decision. I don't care how problematic tRump is as a defendant. He's been treated differently and this should not be.
Judge Merchan has been a straight shooter so far; I firmly support his decision now. Trump can no longer appeal to SCOTUS on the basis of election interference, he loses a major talking point, and he won’t be seen as a martyr in order to increase support of his base. I smell prison time!
I smell it too.
👏💙🇺🇸
Citizen trump has no right to have the sentencing delayed. How many other citizens get the delayed sentencing. Same old story poor man loses.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
By bending over backward so as to not to appear to violate Trump’s constitutional rights the justice dept. has created a two-tiered judicial system that gave him the means to delay accountability.
Over the course of the past year, we have witnessed Trumps legal Rope-A-Dope in action. His strategy of delay, delay, delay has worked beautifully. Of course, he had lots of help from Judge Canon in Florida and none other than the Supreme Court with its lightning-fast Section 3 of the 14th amendment disqualification decision and its ponderously slow immunity decision.
It’s been a travesty.
Now with the Mar A Lago & Georgia trials plus Judge Merchan’s sentencing frozen in time Trump is unburdened and free to continue campaigning as if he had no legal issues at all. Without the specter of legal consequences or accountability he now appears “not guilty” to many voters. Image is everything.
And who else would benefit from or even approach this kind of consideration? If it were you or me, we'd be wearing an orange jumpsuit already. Just ask Trump Inc Allen Weisselberg. If it were a less powerful and/or influential politician I doubt any delay of this magnitude would be in play.
He successfully abused the legal system with ample assistance from the inside.
The justice system failed We the People and established a double standard in the process.
There is only one last hurdle for Trump: To win by hook or crook this election Nov. 5th.
It is all very scary and disturbing.
Yes; and he made it deploying exquisite - unprecedented, yet necessary - descriptions of context.
Two things can be true at the same time.
The decision does succeed in appearing non-partisan, while at the same time benefiting Trump.
(This doesn’t mean that I have to be happy with the result. I’m not.)?
IMO, the sentencing shouldn't have been delayed the first time, the SCOTUS precedent at the time of this NY election interference trial and jury verdict unanimous convictions in 34 felony counts was 19-635, which stated that the public was entitled to "every man's evidence". SCOTUS could have handed down their new contradictory BS decision any time prior to the trial but they chose not to. Since when did Courts review past cases for applicability of new decisions? My guess is never. Vote 💙 for Democracy and Justice to prevail... & career conman, rape adjudicated insurrectionist goes to jail.
SCOTUS did not mind interfering in an election! Thx for the info, Shire.
Al Gore should have been President, let's not give SCOTUS another opportunity to get it wrong, Vote 💙, pay attention to signature match when signing ballot, where applicable mail early and track your ballot so that if it gets flagged for something you have time to fix to be counted.
Good advice. Will we ever eliminate the Electoral College?
Hoping that archaic ick gets addressed, if we can deliver a trifecta for the Harris Walz administration, it would certainly help! Vote 💙
thx, shire. have good one from the CA north of San Francisco.
Thank you neighbor! Wishing you a wonderful day from just a bit south, suggesting Yes on 33 and No on 34. 🤗
Yes.. why was it delayed the first time. You are so right
Because the multi Election Interfering POS filed an appeal stating that SCOTUS said he had Immunity, even though the crimes he was convicted of were initiated prior to him taking office.
https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-new-york-immunity-8db10bfa2631bbafdb32a35241a79e4f
I was also thinking the same thing!
I read this last night:
“Re Judge Merchan: people need to realize that by putting the sentencing off (for now) Merchan has kept the S CT’s hands off the verdict pre election.” (Andrew Weissman Twitter)
—
It is very disturbing to me that Trump continues to escape true accountability for his many many crimes and unethical dangerous hateful cruel behavior!
—-
We all know if Trump fairly wins the election all of his Federal cases and maybe others, will end. It’s a frightening nightmare what else he will do.
It was incredulous to me that he and the accomplices in Congress weren’t rounded up within 30 days of Jan 6 and held without Bail for trying to in effect overthrow our Government!
—-We watched live coverage for several hours as the Capitol Police were brutally attacked and the Capitol was desecrated
—-Forty were injured! Five died!
I wanted him held accountable for any and all of his attacks on our Laws and Democracy long before this!
That one judge tabled the case, and the other stood steadfast, adds to confusion and attacks from MAGA.
No. Big mistake, insanity. He is fucking guilty as sin and should not be given the benefit of the doubt. If I had to go to court, would my sentencing be delayed if I was running for a local office married? Given his track record of fraud, rape, stealing documents and leading an insurrection, he should be sentenced and have to deal with the consequences of his actions.
This is all about choices and opportunities. The orange chose to break the law and running for president is an opportunity. Would other convicted felons, like the punks who murder people with AR15s, be allowed to delay their sentencing, if they were getting running for local office? No.
Other felons have to be jailed before sentencing. The orange one should be no different.
Who gives a shit about his base? The J6ers are in prison. Let the base break the law and arrest them also. then they could all get together, sing and equate themselves with Mormon Tabernacle Choir..
Ask yourself, would I be given the same opportunities as Trump?
It’s frustrating to see Trump get away with so much. But I believe Merchan did the prudent thing. His case, unlike Chutkan’s has already been tried, the verdict is in. Chutkan recognizes her long road ahead, the case going back to the SC.
Chaos would have ensued if Trump was sentenced to jail. Probation would have aroused anger. Home confinement, while campaigning?
DA Bragg could have insisted the date this month be kept for sentencing. He placed the burden solely on Merchan’s shoulders. Why?
It’s up to all of us to vote Harris. Then a diminished, increasingly unstable, deranged man will face his sentence with no excuse that the legal system was interfering in the election. Justice is coming.
Because I am not a lawyer, I am wondering this…
If judge Merchan had made the other decision as going ahead, what were the chances for the Trump lawyers to immediately appeal to SCOTUS ?
I deeply believe the election will be for Kamala and we get a democratic Congress, then Congress can reform SC and create a real ethical court, then whatever futur appeals from Trump will be met by a non corrupt SC.
I know that’s a lot of IFs but I am also so optimistic. In that view delays might be all right ..
The NY crimes occurred before the orange one was president. Hard to believe that writing payoff checks to a porn star could be within or on the edges of the the presidential job description as written in the Constitution.
Hey but I am not an attorney but a geologist who has read the constitution.. Amendment 14 should clearly prohibit the orange one for qualifying for president. I we written after the civil war to prevent confederates from seeking office in the US. Seems original and textural but SCOTUS wants to apply that logic to before the 14th amendment.
Just like automatic weapons were not specifically mentioned in the constitution, so they must be OK. I wonder if Ben Franklin imagined the guns that are now available?
Chutkin does not affect or compare to Merchan. The case posture of each differs and explains the difference.
I believe that the Court made the correct decision. Trump remains a convicted felon. The delay removed a potential distraction which would have been appealed in most any event.
I really see no downside to the delay. Trump would have continued to whine about his crap regardless ( or as we say in South Jersey, irregardless) of his sentence.
"Merchan bends over backwards to insist that he wanted to avoid giving the appearance that his decision was a political act." By which he made it a political act. No one, NO ONE, else would be given this exceptional treatment.
By claiming justice isn't politically influenced, Judge Merchan contradicted that premise by trying to avoid the appearance of being political! He should have proceeded with sentencing on September 18. Judge Chutkan denied Trump's request to postpone proceedings in her court because of claims that these are "sensitive" times. She did not cave, and is treating this defendant as an individual like the rest of us, not a candidate.
Of course this is the correct strategic and legal decision. Patience and clear, critical thinking is virtuous.
Of course the judge's decision is justice delayed. Trump has been remarkably successful in delaying all his court cases. However, both the defense AND the prosecution agreed to the delay until after the election. One can speculate that both the prosecution and the judge are assured that if Harris wins the election, the judge can impose an appropriate sentence that may indeed call for incarceration -- a sentence that would be virtually impossible to impose before the election. Bit of course the downside is that if Trump somehow wins the election, all his federal cases will disappear and he will never face the consequences of his heinous behavior.
I don’t completely understand it. The judge did not get a position from the prosecution because they said they saw reasonable points made by DJT’s team. Part of what the judge wrote scolded them in legalese. So there is something missing. (I’ve heard analysts say IF Donnie loses the election the odds just went up that he will be incarcerated for some period of time when sentenced.)
Although the whole thing would go to SCOTUS no matter what the judge did, I have to say Donnie will view this as how our legal system has worked for him all his adult life. It does rob him of the big ‘victim’ card in the run up to Election Day. Chances are he had a big fundraising push ready.
Otherwise, life goes on as usual in our “new normal.”
His decision to delay is a decision influenced by the election. Delaying it is proof of it. I believe he should not have caved in to this and it only hurts justice. I felt Trump would be (and should be) running his campaign from prison. That is the only way his guilty sentence would be a reality for Republicans. He does not qualify as a candidate and should not even be on the ballot. This disgraceful reality needs to be acknowledged as such. No more breaks!!!! No more pussyfooting around the truth!!!!
I disagree with the judge’s decision, but nothing I think or feel can have any bearing whatsoever on the decision or on any outcomes that result. I can vote, and I can work to help make sure Trump is defeated. That’s it. That said, I do think Trump is probably somewhat conflicted – the decision to delay is one we know he wanted, but he also now realizes that with that outcome he foregoes the opportunity to grift another quick $100 million by howling “foul.”
Although my immediate, knee-jerk reaction was that Trump had managed to game the system yet again, I join the chorus in affirming that Judge Merchan made exactly the right decision.
Here's the thing: the judge will be sentencing Trump and not, as in Judge Chutkan's case, holding a hearing. She is, of course, also doing exactly the right thing by allowing Jack Smith to present his evidence in court so that the public will be apprised of the extent of Trump's crimes before voting.
What the delay in sentencing also tells me, however, is that Judge Merchan will be sentencing Trump to prison, and deservedly so. If he were only to be sentenced to, say, some sort of probation, the sentence might well have been delivered this month. But by delaying the sentencing, Judge Merchan has taken a potentially incendiary issue of out Trump's hands.
NO!
He could have sentenced Trump then delayed having it carried out until after Nov. 5th
I am so sick of RICH WHITE MEN who get judges like Merchan & all others from #CorruptCannon to #CorruptSCOTUS & give them break after break after break while Trump has evaded justice for 40 yrs
Judges must realize:
that every time the cut him another break?
They're denying justice for the rest of US!
In America today it's only justice for #ConvictedFelonTrump &
#NoJusticeForUS
Another option would be to say what the sentence is and then put off enforcement until later.
Does the current Republican presidential candidate need to go to prison or not?
Like what do you do if he wins but isn’t in power yet?
I’m of the opinion that Judge Merchan is going to sentence trump to some term of incarceration. I’m also of the opinion that to do so 60 days before the election would be a mistake and play into the hands of trumps martyrdom.
It’s a shame these cases weren’t brought years earlier, but this is where we are.
As much as I want to see this criminal in prison I do believe Judge Merchan has made the best decision considering the circumstances.
I disagree with Judge Merchan's decision. I appreciate that most judges are concerned about precedent but what kind of message does it send to the rank-and-file Americans who would have been incarcerated for those offenses in a more timely manner? Are we all Leona Helmsley's "little people" who must pay taxes or go to jail if we are found to be tax cheats who defraud the government? Obviously, we are. Donald Trump has skated through life with nary a scratch. Worth a million dollars at the age of three, a draft dodger, a goniff his entire life, and only made to pay for two of his crimes--his phony university and his attempt to profit from his self-fashioned "non-profit." The only American judge who has made a decent decision in dealing with the nefarious and amoral Mr. Trump is Judge Chutkan.
No he did not! FOLOW the LAW not the law of Donald Trump!
I am beyond angry—I am fed up. Fed up with this endless cycle of cowardice, of people in power who are too scared to do their damn jobs. Justice Merchan delaying his decision from this month to November because of fear—fear of what Republicans might do—is an absolute disgrace. Fear of a political party? Are you kidding me? Is that what we've come to? Justice bowing to the tantrums of a party that has proven time and again they don’t give a damn about the law?
I’m tired of this. Exhausted by it. We are watching democracy twist and turn in the wind because one judge can’t make a decision out of fear for what a bunch of GOP operatives might say or do. Delaying until November? What happens between now and then? How much more damage can Trump and his minions do in the meantime? We need judges with courage, not ones who are afraid of offending the wrong people.
And let me tell you, this is it for me. Today, I’m on a plane. I’m heading from London to Washington, D.C., and I’m going to a Human Rights Campaign fundraiser for Kamala Harris. Because someone has to stand up, even if the judiciary won’t. I’m not just angry, I’m done with watching the pillars of our democracy crumble because the people charged with upholding it are terrified of the Republican Party.
I am one woman who has voted since 1972. If a judge who could stop all of this madness asked for just one person to step forward, to be crucified, to wash away all this chaos, I would step forward without hesitation. I would be terrified. I would be broken. But I would sacrifice myself for your freedom—for the chance to save what’s left of this democracy.
Can you say the same for me? Can you offer that kind of sacrifice for me, for all of us? Merchan can’t. Merrick Garland certainly can’t. And right now, it seems the Democratic Party can’t. Where is the courage? Where is the willingness to put it all on the line to stop this madness?
Here is that chance. Me. Frank. Me. I’m not afraid to speak my mind nor am I afraid to say the truth out loud. I’m voting Democratic as I always have but I grieve for the loss of courage, of self respect, of honor. Of doing the right thing no matter how hideous the consequences.
Merchant bent a knee. I will not. E. Jean Carroll is in court AGAIN because the courts are willing to listen to a rapist whine one more time. She has not nor will she bend a knee.
It’s time this madness ends.
@E. Jean Carroll
The decision benefits Democrats. Had Trump been sentenced, he could finally fully appeal his convictions. For now he is still hoisted on his own petard of having been found guilty of 34 felonies with no relief on the horizon.
Further Trump would likely have come up with some implausible legal theory to allow him to appeal directly to the SCOTUS, which would probably have taken the case and found some way to reverse the trial court. (That should be extremely difficult but this SCOTUS has shown its unsavory desire to protect Trump even with unconvincing reasoning.) It is better for Trump to go into Election Day as the convicted felon he is.
Finally Trump seems likely to serve jail time if only for his repeated acts in contempt of court. That needs to be meted out and post election would be the most prudent time to do so without energizing his voting and violent criming base.
I guess that all I can say at this point is ...if he (one peasley pervert) can get away with all this ..and believe me WE'LL HEAR ABOUT IT AT THE DEBATE...I'm better off taking my walker into a bank ...robbing it ...then go to a gas station ..steal some gas ....and head to the store and load up my cart and go straight out the door ...do not pay ...so not stop and then take the long way home. If he gets away with all this ...we're fucked ......really bad ....and it wasn't enjoyable . Criminals will no longer give a rats ass about laws , and why should they ? From a old white lady
I’m perplexed that Judge Merchan did not sentence Trump on the original sentencing date in July. I guess I would not be perplexed if settling hush money payment accounts with his fixer Michael Cohen had even a remote possibility of being considered an official presidential action.
I was very upset - no, dismayed, frustrated, and disappointed when I first heard of Judge Merchan's decision. It felt like Felon Trump had evaded consequences again; but after thinking about it a bit, I believe Judge Merchan made the right decision to postpone.
This undercuts several of TFG's talking points (TFG: the former guy), prevents him from using a sentence to whip up a new frenzy against the judge and the courts, AND keeps him from fundraising off it. The appearance that he's yet again received preferential treatment is galling, but it's better than the vitriol that would have been incoming from his supporters, based on that - whatever the hell it was - press thingy he did Friday. Judge Merchan, Alvin Bragg, and the NY state courts have bent over backwards to show their neutrality, sure, but Trump can no longer say this is unfair or a political persecution without looking like the spoiled, whiny baby that he acts like. Besides, I now understand why Bragg filed the motion that he did (I'm still miffed with him, though). His motion opened a door for Merchan to rule as he did.
Nice 3D chess move on the man-baby who still thinks they're playing tiddly-winks ...
The ruling also keeps the gag order in place - a must, IMHO (and Trump appears to have violated it and Engoron's orders again, big-time, attacking E. Jean Carroll and several of his other alleged assault accusors in Merchan's case, and lobbing new attacks and blatant lies at the fraud case).
Bottom line, Merchan done good.
I appreciate that he wanted the hard work of the jurors to be recognized and appreciated. I think we will know if this date change was a good idea only in retrospect.
He's already guilty. He just hasn't been sentenced. My guess - he's going to jail. That's why the delay. Making him wait means he gets to ruminate in his mind - it's driving him crazy. And he doesn't have far to go.
It will be better if he outright loses the election…even better by a “landslide.”Then he is of no value to anyone…no one will care if he whines and cries…oh of course…issues his empty threats! I believe he will suffer much more being ignored by everyone who matters. There will no value pasting his ugly Mug all over TV screens. To the still CONVICTED CRIMINAL it will be, “death by a thousand cuts!”
Based on the number of comments going both ways, I’ll only say that I think Judge Merchan made the wrong decision. It is not fatal if Trump looses the election, but it is if he wins. I think it is wrong because it gives undue weight to the politics of the situation. Whether the bias created by the decision favors the man or the electoral processes, it does, in fact, give him preferential treatment. By attempting to avoid the appearance of bias, the judge creates the very thing he is trying to avoid. By pretending to remove lady justice’s blindfold, he topples her scales.
Absolutely frustrating, but IMO, the right decision. This way, he can impose the sentence without having an impact on the election. If the sentence was light (e.g., probation) or suspended, it would be a huge bump for TFG. If it was jail time, that could work either way - a bump for both candidates. The people who are the base, for both candidates, aren't going to be swayed either way. For those somehow still undecided, if they were leaning toward these cases being political, this eliminates that argument.
We all want blood for the many crimes that TFG has committed, those already convicted and those obvious ones we're awaiting trial. All three of those are stronger cases than this one. We need to do the work to get Kamala elected and then justice will be served. If TFG wins, none of this - or any of the other cases - means anything.
I firmly believe Judge Merchan made the right decision in this particular case, at this particular time. I really admire his judgement.
I wonder if delaying the sentencing is a way to reduce the inclination to vote for Trump. If a sentence comes down before the election, Trump could use that as a way to convince his followers to vote for him claiming by some illogical reasoning that “winning” would prevent the sentence from being carried out.
The delay is a good thing, once Donald loses the election he can bring down the full force of the law on Trump's 34 convictions and that will be just the star.
This "isn't it past your jail time?" shirt will NEVER get old 👇🤣
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/jailtm
I don’t know if it is wishful thinking, but I did hear a legal analyst insist this ups the chance of him being incarcerated. That it would be viewed as (my words) martyring him if done at this point in the election cycle. But of course that would not be feasible if he is in the WH. So our job remains the same.
DARTH VADER JOINED THE "GOOD SIDE OF **THE FORCE**"...!!!
DON'T "BURY THE LEDE"...!!!
Cheney's NON TRUMP-LIKE (not reckless) wielding of power resulted in "Two UnNecessary Wars," etc and could have been MUCH WORSE IF HE HAD DECIDED TO DO MORE... Cheney's wielding of power make Trump's MAGA look like "Childs Play"... (Cheney sold the imminent Iraq War until Americans found it to be SEVENTY PERCENT FAVORABLE!!!) maybe we should be THANKFUL that 'Fate'(God? Higher Power? Alien Puppeteers?) delivered us such a BLATANT LESSON BY DISPLAYING OUR HUMAN FLAWS SO **HARMLESSLY** as MAGA... (endless fodder for Late Night political satire, etc)...
LEARN THE F***ING LESSON: WE'RE DEFECTIVE (AND "A POTHOLE MAPPED IS A POTHOLE AVOIDED")
JUSTICE DELAYED?
WHAT ABOUT ROVE? IT'S A TOTAL TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE THAT ROVE WALKS FREE WITHOUT CRIMINAL OR CIVIL PENALTIES!!!
It is criminal (resulting in civil penalties?) to scream "FIRE!!!" in a crowded theater...
It is criminal (resulting in civil penalties?) to scream "IRAQ!!!" in a crowd PANICKED AFTER 9-11-2001 attacks.
https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/dick-cheney-embraces-the-darth-vader-meme-msna609146
Because typing IN ALL UPPER-CASE! WITH LOTS OF EXCLAMATION POINTS!!!!! is the perfect way to keep us from assuming that you are some kind of crackpot.
And BTW? It's "lede", not "lead".
❤️😳😱🤕🫣🤯⚖️. "Don't Sweat It" is a lie:
❤️Reich❤️:"No goal is more important than making sure Donald Trump never again comes close to the[power that corrupts]"
Me:"No goal is more important than making sure GULLIBILITY never again comes close to the[power that corrupts]"
MAGA and Fascism and Nazism and Racism need to be put in the blender so we can see what they are all made out of: GULLIBILITY. Millions of dollars and decades of placebo science tell us that up to 60% of anxious people (aka America) are cured by placebo, up to 50% of depressed people are cured by placebo. Innocuous placebos can mutate into insidious placebos and vice versa: Moms replace baby's filthy thumb with a pacifier.
❤️😳😱🤕🫣🤯⚖️
Replace GULLIBILITY with (❤️FDR's and ❤️UN.org's)❤️FREEDOM FROM FEAR ❤️("Do one thing every day that scares you"--Eleanor Roosevelt❤️ and the science of anxiety)
❤️First Do No Harm ❤️...Stop the Lying😱🤕🤯⚖️... "Don't Sweat It" is a lie: Exercise and Exposure are mandatory and both cause sweat 😁 The US Senate's Dr Haidt's "The 3 Great Untruths"(google it) that Gen Z believes that are dooming Gen Z and democracy include "Exposure Therapy", demonization* and "State Dependent Learning"(google them).
*google.com/search?q=cbt+"mind+reading"
Let's collaborate?😁
I heard that as well - I think it was Glenn Kirschner that was analyzing the new order.
Thanks for the link! Just ordered a bunch of mugs and a t-shirt.
You’re welcome! 😉
Yes, I believe the judge made the right decision. If, God forbid, Dump wins, it will be a moot point because he’ll use the presidency to stay out of jail. So no need to rush. If he loses then there’s nothing standing in the way of jail except appeal to the Supremes, and who knows what they’ll do. So I’ll wait patiently hoping that November 26 will bring a jail sentence to former candidate Dump.
I think that when the Biggest Loser in the history of Big Losers loses again the Supremes, and most of the Pubbies, will abandon him to his fate. He will no longer be of any value to them.
Because it is a state court decision, his options at SCOTUS should be limited if we do our job and keep him out of the WH. SHOULD being the key word.
"...nothing standing in the way of jail..." We keep referencing normal people/elections. CFDT will be causing so much turmoil, if he loses, it will indeed seem like a political act to lock him up.
Totally disgusting how one sicko can run this whole country into hell,
He’s had a TON of help too
Never ever forget that - damn near the whole Republican party was propping Trump up, and making his dreams come true.
Yes he did..... tfg would have worn that as a victim to encourage his base ... drama queen needs to fill his base with how horrible his life is.. & get more money
And if he by chance wins? The constitutional crisis of imprisoning a sitting president and transferring power to Vance would be devastating, neither have the capacity to follow the constitution because they cannot comprehend it . I understand the judges decision ,it's just really unfortunate that we as a country have to deal with this grifter.
It is a state case leaving less to appeal on to get to SCOTUS. But I’m sure re: the election win or not, he will appeal. SCOTUS could just sit on it and let him wreak havoc.
We need to do our job so he & JD never get near the WH.
It should not matter. If the orange one wins, he is gonna wipe his ass with the constitution and then burn it. Just remember the world history the founders were aware of. Monarchies, the church, authoritarians aka dictators who fucked up peoples lives. They did not want the past to repeat itself in the United States. Same is true for the writers of the 14th amendment who recognized that insurrectionists should not be allowed to run for elected office: "The second, third, and fourth sections of the amendment are seldom litigated. However, the second section's reference to "rebellion, or other crime" has been invoked as a constitutional ground for felony disenfranchisement." from wikipedia.
Unfortunately, the supreme court has been bought by harlan crow and other american oligarchs. For a sense of history as to how we got to this point, Trump's mentor was Roy Cohn, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Cohn, read the Powell memo: https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/powellmemo/ and for insight into the orange ones brain: https://drvincentgreenwood-89455.medium.com/the-science-behind-donald-trumps-dangerous-personality-disorder-49b3f8e416de
I appreciate the link to Donald’s Malignant Narcissistic Tendencies. Sounds like his detrimental behavior is progressive and very dangerous. Vote Blue to prevent his and Vance’s agenda.
thx, nightmaher
Thanks! Thats a good list of articles. Reading all.
u r welcome. here is another one: https://icjs.org/charismatic-revival-fury/
An Audio-Documentary Series on the Christian Leaders and Ideas that Fueled the Capitol Riot
Happy weekend from north of San Francisco. Foggy and 50 degrees. Have a good one!
Nice photo btw. La tortuga!
Such are the times we live in...Yes, he made the right decision, as maddening as it is. Impartiality is vital to our court system, as compromised as it is, this and Judge Chutkan's work proves we still have good jurists trying their best to administer the law out there. This is a unique case and time; Agnew pleaded out to avoid prison, and we all know what the Comey announcement did in 2016. Taking away the opportunity for the doddering old Felon to try and use this to rile his shrinking base is a good idea. And by November 28, all votes will be counted and a winner declared.
But let's make it really easy to know the winner for sure on November 6 and vote Harris/Walz by blue tsunami.
I was a prosecutor for thirty years, both state and federal. Although I am anxious to see him sentenced, I do think that the chance of a sentence of incarceration is increased by this delay. I will be very disappointed if he is sentenced to anything less, including house arrest. It’s time for some measure of accountability.
Thank you for your experience and expertise. I am beginning to calm down from my initial outrage at Merchan’s decision. I feared he - like Merrick Garland- was bending so far backwards to avoid any Appearance of impartiality that he fell into cowardice. A sentence now would be muted. But still might incite MAGA violence.
I’m prepared for MAGA violence after Don the Con is defeated in November. I’m prepared for a level of violence that will make Jan 6 look like child’s play. I have to trust that good will prevail and accountability will come. But first we have to vote “like hell or we’re not going to have a country anymore.”
I think he wants to give Trump jail time, significant jail time, and he knows that it will cause Trump to scream bloody murder and call the MAGA horde into the streets. But if it comes after the election it will just be one other reason to remand him directly to prison.
From your mouth to God(dess’)’s ear. I love this perspective.
No and Yes. No not right for Justice. Everyone else would be in prison. Yes for the hope of saving Democracy. Just imagine had Merrick Garland done his job, USA would not be on the precipice of Democracy & Dictator.
In my finite mind, I think Judge Merchant made the right decision. As much as I want to see Trump in jail, if he had been sentenced, he would have played the martyr (once again) and boo hooed to his base that the legal system is corrupt and that they needed to send more money. I’m sure it was a difficult decision to make and has consequences regardless of the decision. I don’t want Trump to gain any momentum and I think an incarceration decision right now would have given him a boost.
I’m just waiting until after the election so all these judges can throw the book at him.
I’m glad the sentencing is delayed. It would have given his supporters more reason and fire to get off the couch on November 4th. I also hope he’s not found guilty in Judge Chutkan’s court before 11/4 either. I am keeping the faith that Kamala has a real shot at winning and that Donald’s chickens will finally come home to roost.
I feel that by delaying sentencing Judge Merchan has put Trump above the law. Absolutely nobody else would get such deference to their other activities. The schedule situation (indeed the entire trial) is not we the people's doing, nor the court's doing - it is Trump's doing.
I do take some heart from the fact that this sorta kinda indicates that Merchan intends a prison sentence, and expects Trump to lose.
Note, I am not a lawyer and may find an analysis that changes my opinion, which at this point includes a large measure of frustration and disappointment.
We are the intimidation nation. A monster threatens, and we recoil, bowing to his whims. Will he engulf us all, or will righteousness and joy be able to conquer his evil intentions? It’s a classic battle of good vs evil. We must defeat the monster, but will we?
While I am disappointed with the delay, it does not make the convictions go away, as Trump seems to think. My hope is that this change will allow Merchan to sentence trump to prison time, Secret Service issues or not!!
If the rule of law reigns supreme, then Chutkan's electoral-politics-be-damned approach stays true to a system of justice in which all men are treated equally. Merchan made the wrong decision. I don't care how problematic tRump is as a defendant. He's been treated differently and this should not be.
Judge Merchan has been a straight shooter so far; I firmly support his decision now. Trump can no longer appeal to SCOTUS on the basis of election interference, he loses a major talking point, and he won’t be seen as a martyr in order to increase support of his base. I smell prison time!
I smell it too.
👏💙🇺🇸
Citizen trump has no right to have the sentencing delayed. How many other citizens get the delayed sentencing. Same old story poor man loses.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
By bending over backward so as to not to appear to violate Trump’s constitutional rights the justice dept. has created a two-tiered judicial system that gave him the means to delay accountability.
Over the course of the past year, we have witnessed Trumps legal Rope-A-Dope in action. His strategy of delay, delay, delay has worked beautifully. Of course, he had lots of help from Judge Canon in Florida and none other than the Supreme Court with its lightning-fast Section 3 of the 14th amendment disqualification decision and its ponderously slow immunity decision.
It’s been a travesty.
Now with the Mar A Lago & Georgia trials plus Judge Merchan’s sentencing frozen in time Trump is unburdened and free to continue campaigning as if he had no legal issues at all. Without the specter of legal consequences or accountability he now appears “not guilty” to many voters. Image is everything.
And who else would benefit from or even approach this kind of consideration? If it were you or me, we'd be wearing an orange jumpsuit already. Just ask Trump Inc Allen Weisselberg. If it were a less powerful and/or influential politician I doubt any delay of this magnitude would be in play.
He successfully abused the legal system with ample assistance from the inside.
The justice system failed We the People and established a double standard in the process.
There is only one last hurdle for Trump: To win by hook or crook this election Nov. 5th.
It is all very scary and disturbing.
Yes; and he made it deploying exquisite - unprecedented, yet necessary - descriptions of context.
Two things can be true at the same time.
The decision does succeed in appearing non-partisan, while at the same time benefiting Trump.
(This doesn’t mean that I have to be happy with the result. I’m not.)?
IMO, the sentencing shouldn't have been delayed the first time, the SCOTUS precedent at the time of this NY election interference trial and jury verdict unanimous convictions in 34 felony counts was 19-635, which stated that the public was entitled to "every man's evidence". SCOTUS could have handed down their new contradictory BS decision any time prior to the trial but they chose not to. Since when did Courts review past cases for applicability of new decisions? My guess is never. Vote 💙 for Democracy and Justice to prevail... & career conman, rape adjudicated insurrectionist goes to jail.
SCOTUS did not mind interfering in an election! Thx for the info, Shire.
Al Gore should have been President, let's not give SCOTUS another opportunity to get it wrong, Vote 💙, pay attention to signature match when signing ballot, where applicable mail early and track your ballot so that if it gets flagged for something you have time to fix to be counted.
Good advice. Will we ever eliminate the Electoral College?
Hoping that archaic ick gets addressed, if we can deliver a trifecta for the Harris Walz administration, it would certainly help! Vote 💙
thx, shire. have good one from the CA north of San Francisco.
Thank you neighbor! Wishing you a wonderful day from just a bit south, suggesting Yes on 33 and No on 34. 🤗
Yes.. why was it delayed the first time. You are so right
Because the multi Election Interfering POS filed an appeal stating that SCOTUS said he had Immunity, even though the crimes he was convicted of were initiated prior to him taking office.
https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-new-york-immunity-8db10bfa2631bbafdb32a35241a79e4f
I was also thinking the same thing!
I read this last night:
“Re Judge Merchan: people need to realize that by putting the sentencing off (for now) Merchan has kept the S CT’s hands off the verdict pre election.” (Andrew Weissman Twitter)
—
It is very disturbing to me that Trump continues to escape true accountability for his many many crimes and unethical dangerous hateful cruel behavior!
—-
We all know if Trump fairly wins the election all of his Federal cases and maybe others, will end. It’s a frightening nightmare what else he will do.
—-
It was incredulous to me that he and the accomplices in Congress weren’t rounded up within 30 days of Jan 6 and held without Bail for trying to in effect overthrow our Government!
—-We watched live coverage for several hours as the Capitol Police were brutally attacked and the Capitol was desecrated
—-Forty were injured! Five died!
I wanted him held accountable for any and all of his attacks on our Laws and Democracy long before this!
That one judge tabled the case, and the other stood steadfast, adds to confusion and attacks from MAGA.
No. Big mistake, insanity. He is fucking guilty as sin and should not be given the benefit of the doubt. If I had to go to court, would my sentencing be delayed if I was running for a local office married? Given his track record of fraud, rape, stealing documents and leading an insurrection, he should be sentenced and have to deal with the consequences of his actions.
This is all about choices and opportunities. The orange chose to break the law and running for president is an opportunity. Would other convicted felons, like the punks who murder people with AR15s, be allowed to delay their sentencing, if they were getting running for local office? No.
Other felons have to be jailed before sentencing. The orange one should be no different.
Who gives a shit about his base? The J6ers are in prison. Let the base break the law and arrest them also. then they could all get together, sing and equate themselves with Mormon Tabernacle Choir..
Ask yourself, would I be given the same opportunities as Trump?
It’s frustrating to see Trump get away with so much. But I believe Merchan did the prudent thing. His case, unlike Chutkan’s has already been tried, the verdict is in. Chutkan recognizes her long road ahead, the case going back to the SC.
Chaos would have ensued if Trump was sentenced to jail. Probation would have aroused anger. Home confinement, while campaigning?
DA Bragg could have insisted the date this month be kept for sentencing. He placed the burden solely on Merchan’s shoulders. Why?
It’s up to all of us to vote Harris. Then a diminished, increasingly unstable, deranged man will face his sentence with no excuse that the legal system was interfering in the election. Justice is coming.
Because I am not a lawyer, I am wondering this…
If judge Merchan had made the other decision as going ahead, what were the chances for the Trump lawyers to immediately appeal to SCOTUS ?
I deeply believe the election will be for Kamala and we get a democratic Congress, then Congress can reform SC and create a real ethical court, then whatever futur appeals from Trump will be met by a non corrupt SC.
I know that’s a lot of IFs but I am also so optimistic. In that view delays might be all right ..
The NY crimes occurred before the orange one was president. Hard to believe that writing payoff checks to a porn star could be within or on the edges of the the presidential job description as written in the Constitution.
Hey but I am not an attorney but a geologist who has read the constitution.. Amendment 14 should clearly prohibit the orange one for qualifying for president. I we written after the civil war to prevent confederates from seeking office in the US. Seems original and textural but SCOTUS wants to apply that logic to before the 14th amendment.
Just like automatic weapons were not specifically mentioned in the constitution, so they must be OK. I wonder if Ben Franklin imagined the guns that are now available?
Chutkin does not affect or compare to Merchan. The case posture of each differs and explains the difference.
I believe that the Court made the correct decision. Trump remains a convicted felon. The delay removed a potential distraction which would have been appealed in most any event.
I really see no downside to the delay. Trump would have continued to whine about his crap regardless ( or as we say in South Jersey, irregardless) of his sentence.
"Merchan bends over backwards to insist that he wanted to avoid giving the appearance that his decision was a political act." By which he made it a political act. No one, NO ONE, else would be given this exceptional treatment.
By claiming justice isn't politically influenced, Judge Merchan contradicted that premise by trying to avoid the appearance of being political! He should have proceeded with sentencing on September 18. Judge Chutkan denied Trump's request to postpone proceedings in her court because of claims that these are "sensitive" times. She did not cave, and is treating this defendant as an individual like the rest of us, not a candidate.
Of course this is the correct strategic and legal decision. Patience and clear, critical thinking is virtuous.
Of course the judge's decision is justice delayed. Trump has been remarkably successful in delaying all his court cases. However, both the defense AND the prosecution agreed to the delay until after the election. One can speculate that both the prosecution and the judge are assured that if Harris wins the election, the judge can impose an appropriate sentence that may indeed call for incarceration -- a sentence that would be virtually impossible to impose before the election. Bit of course the downside is that if Trump somehow wins the election, all his federal cases will disappear and he will never face the consequences of his heinous behavior.
I don’t completely understand it. The judge did not get a position from the prosecution because they said they saw reasonable points made by DJT’s team. Part of what the judge wrote scolded them in legalese. So there is something missing. (I’ve heard analysts say IF Donnie loses the election the odds just went up that he will be incarcerated for some period of time when sentenced.)
Although the whole thing would go to SCOTUS no matter what the judge did, I have to say Donnie will view this as how our legal system has worked for him all his adult life. It does rob him of the big ‘victim’ card in the run up to Election Day. Chances are he had a big fundraising push ready.
Otherwise, life goes on as usual in our “new normal.”
His decision to delay is a decision influenced by the election. Delaying it is proof of it. I believe he should not have caved in to this and it only hurts justice. I felt Trump would be (and should be) running his campaign from prison. That is the only way his guilty sentence would be a reality for Republicans. He does not qualify as a candidate and should not even be on the ballot. This disgraceful reality needs to be acknowledged as such. No more breaks!!!! No more pussyfooting around the truth!!!!
I disagree with the judge’s decision, but nothing I think or feel can have any bearing whatsoever on the decision or on any outcomes that result. I can vote, and I can work to help make sure Trump is defeated. That’s it. That said, I do think Trump is probably somewhat conflicted – the decision to delay is one we know he wanted, but he also now realizes that with that outcome he foregoes the opportunity to grift another quick $100 million by howling “foul.”
Although my immediate, knee-jerk reaction was that Trump had managed to game the system yet again, I join the chorus in affirming that Judge Merchan made exactly the right decision.
Here's the thing: the judge will be sentencing Trump and not, as in Judge Chutkan's case, holding a hearing. She is, of course, also doing exactly the right thing by allowing Jack Smith to present his evidence in court so that the public will be apprised of the extent of Trump's crimes before voting.
What the delay in sentencing also tells me, however, is that Judge Merchan will be sentencing Trump to prison, and deservedly so. If he were only to be sentenced to, say, some sort of probation, the sentence might well have been delivered this month. But by delaying the sentencing, Judge Merchan has taken a potentially incendiary issue of out Trump's hands.
NO!
He could have sentenced Trump then delayed having it carried out until after Nov. 5th
I am so sick of RICH WHITE MEN who get judges like Merchan & all others from #CorruptCannon to #CorruptSCOTUS & give them break after break after break while Trump has evaded justice for 40 yrs
Judges must realize:
that every time the cut him another break?
They're denying justice for the rest of US!
In America today it's only justice for #ConvictedFelonTrump &
#NoJusticeForUS
Another option would be to say what the sentence is and then put off enforcement until later.
Does the current Republican presidential candidate need to go to prison or not?
Like what do you do if he wins but isn’t in power yet?
I’m of the opinion that Judge Merchan is going to sentence trump to some term of incarceration. I’m also of the opinion that to do so 60 days before the election would be a mistake and play into the hands of trumps martyrdom.
It’s a shame these cases weren’t brought years earlier, but this is where we are.
As much as I want to see this criminal in prison I do believe Judge Merchan has made the best decision considering the circumstances.
I disagree with Judge Merchan's decision. I appreciate that most judges are concerned about precedent but what kind of message does it send to the rank-and-file Americans who would have been incarcerated for those offenses in a more timely manner? Are we all Leona Helmsley's "little people" who must pay taxes or go to jail if we are found to be tax cheats who defraud the government? Obviously, we are. Donald Trump has skated through life with nary a scratch. Worth a million dollars at the age of three, a draft dodger, a goniff his entire life, and only made to pay for two of his crimes--his phony university and his attempt to profit from his self-fashioned "non-profit." The only American judge who has made a decent decision in dealing with the nefarious and amoral Mr. Trump is Judge Chutkan.
No he did not! FOLOW the LAW not the law of Donald Trump!
I am beyond angry—I am fed up. Fed up with this endless cycle of cowardice, of people in power who are too scared to do their damn jobs. Justice Merchan delaying his decision from this month to November because of fear—fear of what Republicans might do—is an absolute disgrace. Fear of a political party? Are you kidding me? Is that what we've come to? Justice bowing to the tantrums of a party that has proven time and again they don’t give a damn about the law?
I’m tired of this. Exhausted by it. We are watching democracy twist and turn in the wind because one judge can’t make a decision out of fear for what a bunch of GOP operatives might say or do. Delaying until November? What happens between now and then? How much more damage can Trump and his minions do in the meantime? We need judges with courage, not ones who are afraid of offending the wrong people.
And let me tell you, this is it for me. Today, I’m on a plane. I’m heading from London to Washington, D.C., and I’m going to a Human Rights Campaign fundraiser for Kamala Harris. Because someone has to stand up, even if the judiciary won’t. I’m not just angry, I’m done with watching the pillars of our democracy crumble because the people charged with upholding it are terrified of the Republican Party.
I am one woman who has voted since 1972. If a judge who could stop all of this madness asked for just one person to step forward, to be crucified, to wash away all this chaos, I would step forward without hesitation. I would be terrified. I would be broken. But I would sacrifice myself for your freedom—for the chance to save what’s left of this democracy.
Can you say the same for me? Can you offer that kind of sacrifice for me, for all of us? Merchan can’t. Merrick Garland certainly can’t. And right now, it seems the Democratic Party can’t. Where is the courage? Where is the willingness to put it all on the line to stop this madness?
Here is that chance. Me. Frank. Me. I’m not afraid to speak my mind nor am I afraid to say the truth out loud. I’m voting Democratic as I always have but I grieve for the loss of courage, of self respect, of honor. Of doing the right thing no matter how hideous the consequences.
Merchant bent a knee. I will not. E. Jean Carroll is in court AGAIN because the courts are willing to listen to a rapist whine one more time. She has not nor will she bend a knee.
It’s time this madness ends.
@E. Jean Carroll
The decision benefits Democrats. Had Trump been sentenced, he could finally fully appeal his convictions. For now he is still hoisted on his own petard of having been found guilty of 34 felonies with no relief on the horizon.
Further Trump would likely have come up with some implausible legal theory to allow him to appeal directly to the SCOTUS, which would probably have taken the case and found some way to reverse the trial court. (That should be extremely difficult but this SCOTUS has shown its unsavory desire to protect Trump even with unconvincing reasoning.) It is better for Trump to go into Election Day as the convicted felon he is.
Finally Trump seems likely to serve jail time if only for his repeated acts in contempt of court. That needs to be meted out and post election would be the most prudent time to do so without energizing his voting and violent criming base.
I guess that all I can say at this point is ...if he (one peasley pervert) can get away with all this ..and believe me WE'LL HEAR ABOUT IT AT THE DEBATE...I'm better off taking my walker into a bank ...robbing it ...then go to a gas station ..steal some gas ....and head to the store and load up my cart and go straight out the door ...do not pay ...so not stop and then take the long way home. If he gets away with all this ...we're fucked ......really bad ....and it wasn't enjoyable . Criminals will no longer give a rats ass about laws , and why should they ? From a old white lady
I’m perplexed that Judge Merchan did not sentence Trump on the original sentencing date in July. I guess I would not be perplexed if settling hush money payment accounts with his fixer Michael Cohen had even a remote possibility of being considered an official presidential action.
I was very upset - no, dismayed, frustrated, and disappointed when I first heard of Judge Merchan's decision. It felt like Felon Trump had evaded consequences again; but after thinking about it a bit, I believe Judge Merchan made the right decision to postpone.
This undercuts several of TFG's talking points (TFG: the former guy), prevents him from using a sentence to whip up a new frenzy against the judge and the courts, AND keeps him from fundraising off it. The appearance that he's yet again received preferential treatment is galling, but it's better than the vitriol that would have been incoming from his supporters, based on that - whatever the hell it was - press thingy he did Friday. Judge Merchan, Alvin Bragg, and the NY state courts have bent over backwards to show their neutrality, sure, but Trump can no longer say this is unfair or a political persecution without looking like the spoiled, whiny baby that he acts like. Besides, I now understand why Bragg filed the motion that he did (I'm still miffed with him, though). His motion opened a door for Merchan to rule as he did.
Nice 3D chess move on the man-baby who still thinks they're playing tiddly-winks ...
The ruling also keeps the gag order in place - a must, IMHO (and Trump appears to have violated it and Engoron's orders again, big-time, attacking E. Jean Carroll and several of his other alleged assault accusors in Merchan's case, and lobbing new attacks and blatant lies at the fraud case).
Bottom line, Merchan done good.
I appreciate that he wanted the hard work of the jurors to be recognized and appreciated. I think we will know if this date change was a good idea only in retrospect.
He's already guilty. He just hasn't been sentenced. My guess - he's going to jail. That's why the delay. Making him wait means he gets to ruminate in his mind - it's driving him crazy. And he doesn't have far to go.
It will be better if he outright loses the election…even better by a “landslide.”Then he is of no value to anyone…no one will care if he whines and cries…oh of course…issues his empty threats! I believe he will suffer much more being ignored by everyone who matters. There will no value pasting his ugly Mug all over TV screens. To the still CONVICTED CRIMINAL it will be, “death by a thousand cuts!”
Based on the number of comments going both ways, I’ll only say that I think Judge Merchan made the wrong decision. It is not fatal if Trump looses the election, but it is if he wins. I think it is wrong because it gives undue weight to the politics of the situation. Whether the bias created by the decision favors the man or the electoral processes, it does, in fact, give him preferential treatment. By attempting to avoid the appearance of bias, the judge creates the very thing he is trying to avoid. By pretending to remove lady justice’s blindfold, he topples her scales.