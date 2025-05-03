Thank you, Dear Leader, North Korea-style. (Photo by Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images)

There his cabinet members were on Wednesday, bowing down to their Great Leader who has provided the nation 100 days of brilliance and perfection. It was enough to make a Constitution-loving American choke. It made me wonder whether these desperate sycophants are trying to turn our country into a North Korea-style dictatorship.

“The biggest reason why we’re here is that this is the 100th day of the most consequential, historic first 100 days in the history of this country,” said Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin.

“Sir, it’s been a momentous 100 days with you at the helm,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it. Thank you,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“You sit in the Oval Office and you see these portraits of Presidents past. And let’s be honest, most of them have been placeholders…Mr. President, it’s been an honor to be part of it for the past 100 days,” Vice President J.D. Vance said.

“I think this could be the greatest administration since the founding of the country,” added his top donor and government wrecker Elon Musk.

Oh, there was more of this reprehensible muck (and a combustible combination with Trump’s hostility toward factual reality, as I described here).

But I’m with former former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, who said in 2023, “We don't take an oath to a king, or a queen, or to a tyrant or dictator, and we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator.”

I’m with President Teddy Roosevelt, who wrote in 1918, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President or any other public official save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him in so far as he efficiently serves the country.”

And I stand by the oath of office uttered by each of the aforementioned cabinet types—not to mention their Dear Leader—that clearly sets forth where their responsibilities reside: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Wednesday’s repellant obedience was no aberration, a simple tribute to the governing style of North Korea’s rulers. Trump is now determined to hold a multimillion-dollar military parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, his 79th birthday—this while firing tens of thousands of federal workers, demanding massive cuts in the federal budget (to education, science, housing assistance, environmental protection and much more) and telling parents they should buy their children fewer dolls (because of his idiotic tariffs).

He says this parade, which he wanted so badly in his first term, is meant to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. But I wouldn’t believe it, not with his pattern of hostility toward veterans and soldiers who sacrificed their lives. An Army spokesperson said the military spectacle will likely include 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and 6,600 soldiers. You can almost see a waving Leonid Brezhnev, his thick eyebrows twitching, as he watches tanks, missiles and other glorious military hardware rumble through Moscow’s Red Square.

This news emerges at the same time as Trump is threatening to rename Veterans Day on November 11 to “Victory Day for World War I,” excluding every living veteran. He also foolishly proposed changing Victory in Europe Day (V-E Day) on May 8 to “Victory Day for World War II,” even though Americans continued to sacrifice their lives in the Pacific theater for months after the Nazis surrendered that day in 1945.

Like a child who loves a parade and an extreme narcissist who demands constant praise, an uneducated White House occupant who cares more about self-service than service to country or the Constitution is holding America hostage.

Trump may be able to surround himself with sniveling sycophants who’ll go along with this charade, but we should see it for what is: A rejection of the American democratic project and part of a larger enterprise to dismantle our government, end the separation of powers, quash dissent, remove the unwanted and hasten rule by dictator. He and his regime need to be opposed at every turn.

So what do you think? Did you ever imagine living in a country like North Korea or the Soviet Union? Do you still believe there’s no higher purpose for an American public official than serving the Constitution? Do you find Trump’s and his cabinet’s latest behavior more laughable, infuriating or just plain repellant?

As always, I look forward to your thoughts and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

One other note: Last night Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as pope. I won’t share the appalling image here, except to wonder how many of the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world (and others) were disgusted that one of the most vile humans to walk the planet chose to defile their religion’s spiritual leader after the death of Pope Francis.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.