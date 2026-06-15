America, America

America, America

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Buzz Roberts's avatar
Buzz Roberts
9h

Beautiful essay. Perfectly encapsulated my feelings. I don’t need to say anything more.

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
9h

Couldn’t sleep over this deranged weekend debacle…but your article has some beautiful historical moments Steven.

The contrasts between these heartfelt words by Lincoln - and the antics of the creature now leading the Caligula clown brigade is shocking.

Here is this lovely helpful excerpt you included:

“The mystic chords of memory,

stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave,

to every living heart and hearthstone, all over this broad land,

will yet swell the chorus of the union,

when again touched, as they surely will be,

by the better angels of our nature.”

I hold on to these words.

Thank you

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