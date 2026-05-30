America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
19hEdited

Seriously, Steven, the answer to your question is… I have to believe that Justice can triumph. It’s the only wormhole that we have now. It is the place we can all gather to actively pool our collective grief and rage into some kind of transformative experience. For now, I will cast aside my cynicism and doubt in favor of a childlike faith in Justice. We cannot allow it to be disfigured by this regime. Let’s pray for its restoration as an ideal and do the ongoing work its implementation requires. “Justice, Justice, you shall pursue.”

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Ellen Clair Lamb's avatar
Ellen Clair Lamb
18h

I think that justice can triumph, but once we are through the crisis of the next two years we will need to make changes even more sweeping than anyone's currently talking about.

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