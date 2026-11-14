America, America

America, America

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DFR's avatar
DFR
4hEdited

It’s always the same response by the sycophants:

Praise Trump

Criticize Biden or the Democrats

Demand more money

Every day is a new box in the cartoon strip that is the Trump Administration.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
4h

OMG…Duffy’s presser left me with my mouth hanging open…although I have permanent JDD…’Jaw Drop Disease’ from listening to Trump and the Trump sycophants during these type of events. For all our sakes, we’d better get to the bottom of this before speculation howls in every corner of this country and before something really terrible happens. As President Obama said, “These are unserious people.” A pox on all their houses!

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