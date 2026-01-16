America, America

Ellen Deschatres
8h

I think the f—-you gesture and comment made by (shock, surprise) the President of the United States is clearly in character. Now we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, how obscene a person he really is. He is unmasked, and he couldn’t care less. The question is not so much what he thinks or how he responds, but how the Republicans in Congress and Trump supporters respond. Do they celebrate this obscenity? Are they even a little bit disturbed by how little he cares about the average person? As you said, Steven, he has given the middle finger to just about everything that holds us together as a country, especially the Constitution. As you stated it, he has flipped off “the rule of law”.

The rule of law is the ONLY thing, I would argue, that makes us a Democratic Republic. Therefore, I would say unequivocally that he has given the finger to Democracy. As a country of laws, checks, and balances, what else is there? Everything else falls under that category…human rights, civil rights, and our system of government…all are falling under the weight of that middle finger. The Supreme Court, who would become obsolete if Trump is allowed to continue his offensive, since he likes to ignore court orders such as the Epstein file release, might want to ponder the question: What hast thou wrought?

Al Bellenchia
9h

“Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience.” - Howard Zinn

