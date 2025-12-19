America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
1dEdited

Thank you once again for the thorough coverage of the dreadful speech of a deranged creature, yes a sweaty creature.

I’m not fond of being the first reply but sleep is scarce and your work is valued.

In conclusion

My favorite of your statements, Steven is this one:

2026

“I now look at it as an opportunity to redouble our commitment to democracy, freedom and independence from despotic rule.

This is our chance to prove our desire to continue the democratic project ignited 250 years ago.”

//

Yes we must stay strong, keep up the pressure, in all forms all the time.

Blessings to everyone

💙🇺🇸💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1d

Vomitous.

“All cruelty springs from weakness.” - Seneca

And he is getting weaker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture