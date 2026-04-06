America, America

America, America

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Jill Stoner's avatar
Jill Stoner
13m

There is a real problem here. The newspaper of record (and NYT) is publishing opinion pieces that compare Trump's Iran strategy with Jimmy Carter's.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/04/opinion/trump-iran-war-power.html

This kind of false equivalence completely undermines the bigger picture. It's not only Congress and the cabinet that are afraid to confront the truth--the man in charge is stark raving mad.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
13m

Perfect essay. A king could stay in power even in us if they were sane and respected the laws

No person can be president wo is mentally incompetent, a law beaker, a danger to the country and the world, a thief, and bonkers. Plus there are so many other reasons. Vance is untested and I dont like him but its the lesser of 2 evils. . .

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