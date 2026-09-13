America, America

America, America

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Karen A Waldron's avatar
Karen A Waldron
8h

Congratulations and good luck! Be sure to let us know when and where we can pre-order a copy. I know it may be a year or more out, but I know I would be interested in getting a copy. Also, you might consider sharing some of your ideas and questions with your subscribers.

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Marina Oshana's avatar
Marina Oshana
8h

That's wonderful news! Congratulations on your newest creative endeavor! It's sure to be as trenchant and thoughtful as America, America.

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