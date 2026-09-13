“If a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind,” Albert Einstein asked, “of what, then, is an empty desk a sign?”

Happy Sunday!

In recent weeks, I’ve made an agreement to write a book to be published by St. Martin’s Press. The project emanates from our current dilemma, tracing key historical periods that help explain both how we got here and how we overcome it. The over-arching topic will not come as a surprise for regular readers of America, America: The need for accountability and the consequences of failing to hold treacherous leaders responsible for their attacks on our nation.

Entitled Justice Must Be Served, the book will be both a narrative history and a polemic about the need for change. As the following announcement from Publishers Marketplace notes, this is “a narrative exploration of how our failure to heed the warnings of George Washington’s farewell address and to hold bad political actors accountable has haunted America from the Revolutionary War to the January 6 insurrection and beyond.”

I wanted to share this with all of you to say thanks. Because without all of you being willing to show interest in this topic—a topic that I believe is crucial for our country’s present and future—I may have thought twice about pursuing this. You all have given me the space to test some of these thoughts and ideas, which has motivated me to now go much deeper. I can’t overstate how much I look forward over the next year to digging into the history and making the connections between America’s earlier chapters and our present predicament. I’m excited that the book is scheduled for 2028 when I hope these issues can be at the forefront of our national discourse.

One last note: Over the next year, there may be a few moments that I will ask for your understanding when the writing of the book requires me to publish a few less essays here. I hope you will forgive me—with the promise that the eventual book will make up for it. I can’t thank you enough for being a part of this community.

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