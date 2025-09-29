America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
7h

Truth is the first casualty of war…the corollary to that is data and facts are the first casualty of authoritarian power grabs. We cannot be silent on the threats. We the people cannot be buried in some fantasy reality that will leave us all exposed and unprepared individually and collectively. It is impossible to prepare for a major threat if it is ignored as if it does not exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
7h

“A draft of the 2025 Global Trends report was carefully reviewed by D.N.I. Gabbard’s team and found to violate professional analytic tradecraft standards in an effort to propagate a political agenda that ran counter to all of the current president’s national security priorities.” In other words: 2 + 2 = 5.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture