America, America

Mike Yochim
6h

We can’t lose sight of the big picture though. Yes, trump is the face of the drive towards an authoritarian regime, but he is not doing it alone. Cutting off the head of this snake is not going to kill it. We must act against all those that act in solidarity with him.

Kay Duren
4h

Thank you, Steven, for reading the things that I cannot and synthesizing for me the implications. Yes, these are frightening times and I have but one life to offer. You make me think of my Irish grandfather who died when I was 2 so I don't know him. His story is instructive in some measure, so please indulge me. His parents emigrated from Ireland and he grew up in Ilion, NY. In 1912, a graduate of Cornell, he married my grandmother, also a child of Irish emigrants. They got on a train to San Francisco, then a ship to Shanghai where he was to become the North China division manager of Standard Oil. I guess selling oil for the lamps of China. Eventually, he was elected to the civic council of the multi-national city of Shanghai. During his term of service, the Japanese invaded Manchuria, so the State Department ordered American citizens to leave China. Grandpa Joe thought his service to the Shanghai government was important so he stayed to fulfill his term of office and his wife, took their 4 daughters to wait for him. They went to Germany in 1936 where Hitler was on the ascendancy. Apparently my mother and aunts had acquired American habits of speaking out and Nana was frightened for their outspokenness during Hitler's rise to power so she took them to Italy where she discovered Mussolini was no different than Hitler. They all came back to the US, but they were forever changed and they changed me as I came to understand what it means to be an American. We are fearless and that requires courage. This is where your writing becomes essential as you write to help me stay grounded, doing what I can as an old lady (80 this year) to keep Democracy alive and vibrant. We cannot give up. This is too important and I celebrate your voice which is why I support your community. Thank you for reading my family history. Everyone of your followers has a family history into which you touch. Blessings on you. I hope you inspire many to plumb their histories, too. We are making history.

