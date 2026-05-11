America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
14h

We don’t have rulers in this country. We have representatives.

“We are our choices.” - Jean-Paul Sartre

We need to make better choices.

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
12h

Not only is Trump a racist, misogynist, and idiot, but he just f@#king rude!

Has there been any president in America history who has talked to a Black, female journalist in the way Trump did, and has remained in office and supported by his party?

I will save for another rant the disgrace of his vanity projects overwhelming healthy benefits.

Today, I just want to understand how he can get away with such prejudice and misogyny.

How members of his party do not push open the door of his White House office and drag him off to jail, or someplace where his stink won’t infect the entire group?

Why can’t Republicans admit that Trump cares not for people of this country? Why have they allowed their membership to continue to support, excuse, and accept his grotesqueness?

Shameful cowards. Every last one of them.

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