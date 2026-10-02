America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

We get to choose the future we want. We must stop giving our agency to others, unwittingly or not. The enemy is us, in so many ways.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/freedom-and-choice?r=7wk5d

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
3h

This administration is quickly becoming a Gordion Knot of lies, conspiracies, propaganda and corruption. It’s all coming from every direction; the White House, Pentagon, Justice Department, and it’s all starting to blend together into one immense crime scene. I’m coming apart with every new revelation, both of the complexity of this situation, the fear of what is going to happen TO the election or after it to add to the pile-on. Every day is crazier and crazier. Every day is more and more unbelievable and more unmoored from our Constitutional precepts and laws. My only hope lies in believing that somehow we SHALL get through the election with our republic intact, even if a victory means the fight to regain what is left of our shredded democracy and belief in it is just beginning. Aren’t you just exhausted??

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