America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
5h

This is a beautifully written piece about not only our story, but the time in which we are living. We cannot capture history; we can only record it and think about it in all its complexity and nuance. We can learn from its patterns and try to heal the wounds we have created by seeing them and resolving to do better. We cannot see clearly to march sensitively and purposefully into the future without acknowledging even the most bitter lessons or we risk bumping repeatedly into the same painful consequences. Such actions are childish at best, malevolent at worst.

I have often said that Trump is metaphorically a bull in a china shop. He barrels through with no thought as to the destruction he leaves behind. He cares not. To him, our history is just so much junk. He finds anything that is complicated too hard to grasp. He loses patience. He must destroy the thing, the idea, the person, that rankles him; that shows his incompetence and lack of understanding. If he can’t buy or sell it, it has no worth. We all know that the transactional nature of his presidency defines it. So much for thoughtful consideration of anything. Those pesky ideas and unpleasant historical reminders get in the way. They disturb the ‘beautiful’ simplicity of his notion of the arc of history. As in the tale of Hansel and Gretel, he wants us to leave our collective history and find our way out of the woods by pebbles he places along a path he determines.The trouble of course, is that those pebbles lead to our destruction. We cannot allow this to happen. The keepers of our museums must not allow this to happen. We must continue to remember….actively and purposefully.

But make no mistake. He is not a passive observer of history. He is creating the most disturbing chapter yet…and if he thinks that we will whitewash this one he is sorely mistaken. We, The People, will NOT forget. At least I pray we won’t. Our whole future as a country depends on preserving with fierce independence that collective memory. Remembering is a verb.

“Let’s Go.”

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
5h

This showcases Trump's love of self and hatred of the US. He can't erase history. He doesn't know history since he refuses to learn. He is woefully ignorant by choice.

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