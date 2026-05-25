America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
7h

Another beautiful essay. It seems that the more tragic our outward circumstances, the more we try to pull all the goodness and heart we still possess, like a giant patriotic taffy pull. I am humbled by your words, humbled by the unimaginable sacrifice that so many have made. They ran toward death so that we might be free. They ran toward duty so that we might remember ours. It is overwhelming to think of it. The tasks before us pale in comparison, although the gravity of this remembrance rhymes with struggles past and present. Let us remember. Let us give thanks. Let us feel the solemnity this day requires. Let us sit with it and let it settle deeply. Let us breathe out tyranny and breathe in the freedom their sacrifice demands. G-D bless our country and those who defend its most sacred freedoms. On this day, we have a lot to think about, a lot to feel, and a lot to aspire to in order to be worthy of their sacrifice.

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Betsy DE LEIRIS's avatar
Betsy DE LEIRIS
7h

Thanks for your reflection; it makes me believe that our gratitude for more than two centuries of history cannot be understated.Your mentioning Washington's visit to Newport evokes the annual celebration of that important letter he sent to the Jewish community in Newport, a place I've lived in, worked in, raised my kids in. In 1790, Washington sent that letter which has had a profound effect on me. He wrote :"

Gentlemen,

While I receive, with much satisfaction, your Address replete with expressions of affection and esteem; I rejoice in the opportunity of assuring you, that I shall always retain a grateful remembrance of the cordial welcome I experienced in my visit to Newport, from all classes of Citizens.

The reflection on the days of difficulty and danger which are past is rendered the more sweet, from a consciousness that they are succeeded by days of uncommon prosperity and security. If we have wisdom to make the best use of the advantages with which we are now favored, we cannot fail, under the just administration of a good government, to become a great and happy people.

The Citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy: a policy worthy of imitation. All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.

It would be inconsistent with the frankness of my character not to avow that I am pleased with your favorable opinion of my Administration, and fervent wishes for my felicity. May the children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.

May the father of all mercies scatter light and not darkness in our paths, and make us all in our several vocations useful here, and in his own due time and way everlastingly happy."

I have always appreciated that statement that has resonated across our history; it is particularly poignant when so many examples of grift, hostility, inflated ego sometimes seem to be what our nation honors today. We each find our own way to honor that history. Maybe volunteering at a hospital or food bank. Maybe helping at a public school serving lunches, a thankless task. Maybe organizing books on a public library shelf. Maybe working at the polls on Election Day, something that seems, this year, to possibly be fraught with danger. Maybe picking up litter when we pass it on the streets of our town, without giving a thought to it. Maybe just saying good morning when we pass a stranger on our neighborhood walks. Today, on Memorial Day, I'll be thinking about the young man I knew who died in Viet Nam, the men and women I knew who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, my father who served in the South Pacific. But also the people who give their time and energy to nonprofits in their communities, to people who serve on local government boards, who volunteer for service to make the lives of others better.

Thanks for the reminders of who our better selves can be.

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