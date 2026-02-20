A news screen on London’s Oxford Street yesterday. (Photo by Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The arrest of former Prince Andrew by UK police yesterday for his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein should be a wake-up call—a sobering example for Americans who still believe that no one is above the law and are counting on justice to be served.

The former prince already had his royal title stripped away last year for his alleged sexual activity with underaged girls. Now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with Epstein while served as a trade envoy.

This is believed to be the first arrest of a senior royal since King Charles I, who was taken into custody in 1647 during England’s civil wars—just in case you needed historical proof for how seriously Britain is treating Epstein’s sex crime ring.

King Charles III himself put out a forthright statement about the “suspicion of misconduct in public office,” acknowledging that what comes next “is the full, fair and proper process by which this is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.” The king, Andrew’s older brother, confirmed that “they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

This is how a responsible leader communicates, that is, one who believes in the rule of law and the responsibility to serve the people. How ironic and tragic that we must look to the British monarchy for a strong example of ethical and democratic thinking while suffering an anti-democratic and criminal tyrant ruling America.

The necessity of holding accountable those who abused women and girls with Epstein and supported his operation is overpowering. And yet here, in the United States of America, Donald Trump and his henchmen continue to aggressively cover up the truth—to protect the rich and powerful and deny justice.

It’s outrageous. We cannot allow ourselves to become benumbed to the individual trauma and the scale of horrors. It must not happen.

Some three million Epstein-related files have been released so far, 5,200 of which contain over 38,000 references to Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago and Melania. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has claimed that there are over a million references to Trump in the three million other files that have not been released. “In those files,” California Rep. Ted Lieu notes, “there’s highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children. Of Donald Trump threatening to kill children.”

And yet, the monstrously cynical and contemptuous Pam Bondi abuses her position as attorney general by asserting under oath, “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.” Her Justice Department deputy, Todd Blanche, repeats the mantra of “no evidence” by asserting that the prosecutors’ review of the case “is over.”

What a disgraceful display of contempt toward the rule of law and the responsibility given to these people to provide justice. They mock the 1,000-plus victims. They spit on every American who expects accountability.

Meanwhile, Trump attacks female reporters who question the Epstein case and his involvement. While he looks for new ways to distract the public, Trump displays his contempt toward America by refusing to acknowledge the public’s legitimate fury. Worse, he exacerbates it by blithely refusing to remove Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, revealed as an Epstein associate in the files and visitor of his island, and selecting Kevin Warsh—also in the files—as his candidate for Federal Reserve chair.

This convicted felon and adjudicated rapist had no qualms about sharing his great sadness about the arrest of the king’s brother. “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad,” he told reporters while flying on Air Force One. “I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad to me. It’s a very sad thing when I see that.”

So much sadness for the arrested former prince. No sadness for the thousand-plus victims living with the trauma of sexual abuse.

As for his own wrongdoing and the possibility of arrests? “I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated,” Trump lied, convinced that he is protected by immunity and a Justice Department that serves him over all else. “I can actually speak about it very nicely.”

His comments turn my stomach. But, more than that, they strengthen my resolve that this case cannot be dropped until we see arrests in this country and real prosecutions of those who have participated in Epstein’s criminal operation.

Trump and his sycophants can continue to claim that there is no evidence and the case is over. But most Americans are not buying their indifference or their lies. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that seven out of ten Americans feel that the Epstein files “show that powerful people in the U.S. are rarely held accountable for their actions.” That includes not only 81 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of independents, but also 58 percent of Republicans.

I expect the outrage will not fade, but continue to grow. And that outrage will not just focus on the Epstein case, but on the reality that this Epstein class of rich and powerful men are a profound danger to America. Convinced that they are above the law, they have forsaken their obligations to our democracy and our nation.

The coming years will prove that they have unleashed a fury in America that will not end without both accountability and an end to the extreme inequality that poisons our society.

