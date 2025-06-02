America, America

America, America

Al Bellenchia
2h

“Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them.” - Frederick Douglass, 1857.

Silence=assent=complicity. Rage…rage…rage!

David E Lewis
2h

Professor Frankfurt speaks to our times: "Someone who lies and someone who tells the truth are playing on opposite sides, so to speak, in the same game. Each responds to the facts as he understands them, although the response of the one is guided by the authority of the truth, while the response of the other defies that authority and refuses to meet its demands. The bullshitter ignores these demands altogether. He does not reject the authority of the truth, as the liar does, and oppose himself to it. He pays no attention to it at all. By virtue of this, bullshit is a greater enemy of the truth than lies are."

The whole Cabinet is engaged in not just lying but bullshitting. As if there is no truth. The lethality thereof is already manifesting and it will get worse.

https://www2.csudh.edu/ccauthen/576f12/frankfurt__harry_-_on_bullshit.pdf

