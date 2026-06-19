America, America

America, America

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Cicada's avatar
Cicada
9h

As always, well stated Steven. Like the Obama’s, I admire your eloquence.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
9h

Honestly, if this is what it takes to get Congress to remember that they actually have a job to do that is essential to the functioning of our democracy, then so be it. It’s a very heavy price for the country to pay but maybe, just maybe, the subjugation of Trump to Iran in what it looks like will be perpetuity will exact a real toll on America that awakens the fire of freedom we all long for. Maybe We, the People, don’t have to surrender. Maybe, finally, a metaphorical Liberty Bell will ring in echo of millions of our voices to rouse them from their Trump/MAGA stupor.

We can hope. As the Obama Center had its magnificent debut yesterday, we would do well to remember that, in spite of this disastrous moment, there is real hope. “Yes, we can.” Three little words that mean there is hope. Three little words that mean there is a future for each and all of us. Three little words that will carry the torch with its promises forward. Three little words that we know now by heart as a prayer of the heart. Three little words that ride on ideas that are bigger and more magnificent than almost any that have come before. YES. WE. CAN.

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