America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Stoner's avatar
Jill Stoner
13hEdited

Spectacular column tonight, Steven. I recently read the whole of Robert Jackson's opening remarks at Nuremberg. (Jackson was given 'sabbatical' from his seat on the Supreme Court to lead the trials, at which General Taylor spoke a year later. ). Jackson said this:

"What makes this inquest significant is that these prisoners represent sinister influences that will lurk in the world long after their bodies have returned to dust. We will show them to be living symbols of racial hatreds, of terrorism and violence, and of the arrogance and cruelty of power."

--Justice Robert Jackson, opening remarks at Nurenburg, Germany, November 21, 1945.

I am ordering Jeffreys' book. Also worth reading as a window into our own time: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem, in which she reflects on "the banality of evil." Not the upper tier with the enormous wealth, but the army of followers whose orders are to obey, and who do so mindlessly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
12h

Thank You Steven ..No we can't say that what happened in Germany and Europe WW ll is the same as what is happeing in America. But what is happening to us is a screaming nightmare. His blowing up the boats makes him a murderer. His cruelty to migrants is unbearable. Tearing down the East Wing of the WH has finally pushed me over the edge. The goldleaf in the Oval Office looks like something you buy in the dollar store for party decorations.. The patio with the tables and umbrellas is strait out of Mar-a-Lago .Now the ballroom..Maybe he plans to rename the WH Mar-a-Lago ll . If he builds Arc de Trump across from the Lincoln memorial will that be fine with all of his supporters. If we don't do an economic boycott I don't see anything changing, The only thing they understand is money and loss of it. All of us seniors can stay home. No shopping online or in the stores no movies no theater no eating out. The rest of the working population that can stay home should .. We cannot count on SCOTUS or the Congress or the Senate ..My heart can't take much more of this. lost in america.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture