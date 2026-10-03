America, America

America, America

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Sandy Walsh's avatar
Sandy Walsh
21h

Dr. Annie Andrews winning the SC senate seat is going to be the best surprise of the night!

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3 replies
Carol Isaacs's avatar
Carol Isaacs
21hEdited

Inspirational Steven.🤞 fingers crossed.

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