No Kings protest in June. (photo via Getty Images)

Just a quick note to say I won’t be publishing a regular Saturday Prompt today. Instead, I will be at the No Kings protest in New York City and will be broadcasting on Substack Live later this morning. I hope you’ll check it out.

I will be launching a thread in Chat for paid subscribers to share photos from No Kings protests in your communities. Everyone is also welcome to share their experiences here. I expect to include some of this in a post-protest piece that will likely run in the normal Monday morning slot.

The gaslighting Republicans can say that today’s 2,500-plus events across America and beyond are “Hate America” rallies. But we know the truth.

This is a day to celebrate our love of country in solidarity with other Americans. This is a day to give voice to the values, ideals and principles that have inspired Americans throughout our history. This is also a day to express our anger and rejection of a malignant White House occupant who abuses his office, trashes the Constitution, despises our democracy and continues to believe he can behave like a king. This dissent is our sacred right as Americans.

So: Be loud, be proud, be peaceful…and stay safe!

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism.