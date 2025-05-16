America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
16h

He thinks he’s being feted: he’s being bought. And he’s fine with selling us out. Excellent essay, Steve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marina Oshana's avatar
Marina Oshana
16h

“It was time to set aside childish things in 2009 and it’s time to set aside childish things now as our globe faces profound challenges. But we are saddled with a seriously corrupt and criminal man in the White House, who is also childishly undeveloped, acts on whim, and never was educated or motivated by democratic principles. How childish could an electorate be that they would put him back in power?”

Not just childish but shortsighted and aggrieved. As much as I admire Obama, I wish he, and equally well respected public figures whether Democrat, Republican or Independent, would start presenting a unified forceful opposition to this mendacious, corrupt, incompetent and sadistic regime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture