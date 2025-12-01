America, America

Martha Franklin
3h

This country voted into office -- twice -- a man who bragged about sexually assaulting women, bragged that he could shoot someone and not be held accountable, who proudly appointed a heartless woman who murdered her own puppy and a goat who annoyed her, murders people in small boats that are thousands of miles away without proven cause, all while pardoning a known, wealthy drug dealer who contributed money to his campaign, who tears families apart without due process, who childishly calls people names, and who lies with impunity.

I would wish that this is not who we are, but after this monster was voted into office a second time, I fear that it is, whether through willful choice or by indifference.

The US has been thoroughly and perhaps irreconciliably damaged and shamed by the action and inaction of its citizens. It will never be trusted again.

Douglas Mackay
3h

So well said and a reminder that this same article and argument could have been written every three months (with almost carbon copy updated facts) from the start of the Trump regime. So much wasted time dealing with this nonsense instead of actually making America and the world better.

