America, America

Rita Richards Newhouse
Jun 10, 2022

How fortunate you are to travel the world, see different cultures in each country, explore and interview. It used to be like that here years ago, each state a little different, interesting.Cowboy clothes and rodeos in Wyoming, cows down in gullies in Texas, red maples and evergreens in PA, magnolias in Fl. flat land and sky in Kansas, sand and ocean in NJ. Route 66 and now Route 80. Women with modesty, now almost naked celebrities. Now, the same stores, music, houses so close together one can hold hands with the neighbor through a side window, people with the same likes, prejudices and 4 letter words peppered throughout their speech. One of the few differences between the north and south is in the former , women are called Miss, in the latter, Ma'am. Big difference, yes?

I wonder if Finland has immigrants ever from Russia like we have so many wanting in at our border. I wonder why democratic socialism works and is not feared there but cursed and spit at here. Perhaps because we lived with the Cold War, with the Soviet Union so long, and communism became socialism in name here. I wonder why government there is helpful and dependable but here, political with selfish ways to keep the job for life. Europeans know the evil of fascism, yet here, shouting people carry Nazi flags and want rule by trump .

Have you ever in your travels, Steven, thought, I would rather live here? Is there a better place to put down roots than America? With no gun laws with teeth forthcoming but more killings are, with no cooperation between political parties, one thinking a smile and a handshake will bring them together while the other says aloud, no , with a child asking her mother what picture of me will you hold up while Boebart models her guns along with 400million others,while companies from oil to food continue to make profits galore while customers suffer and live from low paycheck to no paycheck and a little girl tells a man handing out food that it is her day to go without eating. The seas are still shining, but the land in between them is not.

Have a nice time in Germany. I always liked the way Angela Merkel looked at donald trump !

Mimi Jones
Jun 10, 2022Edited

Having lived in Sweden as a child for a year and later as a university graduate (also for a year) I can say that Scandinavia takes care of it's people.

They do struggle with immigrants (their social programs are stretched) and indigenous people (Sami) have struggled for recognition, but still, as a whole, the scandi's live with a communal concern for all rather than the typical US concern for "me and mine". I envy the hardwired sense of the "all" vs the "me".

Sigh.

P.S. I want that salmon smörgås ❤️

