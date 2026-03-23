America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: Oh Lord, make my enemies ridiculous. And God granted it." - Voltaire

Sadly, the joke’s on us.

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Sarah Swenson LMHC's avatar
Sarah Swenson LMHC
3h

We are all so weary. I just wrote about this from a different perspective on my Substack, too. As a therapist, I see this combination of exhaustion and necessary vigilance upending the lives of people not just in the USA but around the world.

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