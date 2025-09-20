(Image by mikkelwilliam via Getty Images)

Yes, we are living in mad times, when up is down and down is up, when injustice is presented as justice, when less and less is making sense. Allow me to proffer a brief sampling of news items from the last few days:

Yesterday we learned that Trump approved another deadly strike on a Venezuelan boat in international waters, a third round of extra-judicial killing that ended three lives (in addition to the 14 previously killed) who Trump proudly condemned as narco-terrorists, without evidence.

The Pentagon is seeking to end journalistic news coverage by demanding that reporters’ “information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.”

Our national parks are now removing signs that address slavery, Japanese internment and climate, as part of the regime’s efforts to stop “improper partisan ideology” and focus on the “remarkable achievements” of the U.S.

As the MAGA cult continues its deification of Charlie Kirk who enriched himself by attacking the accomplishments of Black people and exacerbating a climate of hate, Congress passed yesterday a “National Day of Remembrance” for him, including 95 Democrats who joined House Republicans on the resolution, while the Senate passed it unanimously.

After the regime drove late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from his job, in an obvious attack on free speech, Trump sits behind the Resolute Desk and serves up his his depraved, authoritarian vision of “free” speech: "When…97 percent of the stories are bad about a person, that's no longer free speech…That’s just cheating.”

This tip of the rancid iceberg is enough to make you lose your mind. It’s surely why I am doing what I can to both confront these twisted ideas and actions (and the people supporting them) and do my best to explain why these things are happening and what they mean. America, America exists to help us hold onto the differences between facts and lies, right from wrong, normal from utterly crazy. The work now also includes helping this community recognize that we are not alone, that we can fight back—and that this is a dark chapter in a long book, not the end of a horror movie.

But part of this effort to recognize our collective power requires taking the time to embrace what’s right in the world and what gives us genuine moments of well-being. In my own case, that means spending quality time with my family, talking to rational people, listening to music, reading good books, watching well-made movies and TV, hanging out with friends, going to good restaurants, planning (or at least imagining) far-away travel and, of course, focusing on my dog, Hazel (more walks! more food! more playtime!). Yes, it also includes writing, as both a craft that I love and as an urgent act of opposition and remembering. All these things help me stay sane.

What about you? How do you hold onto your sanity? I hope we can populate the comments section with both observations and concrete examples. Let’s build a collection of useful responses and everyday activities that help make dark times survivable. I’d also welcome hearing whether you think public protest helps you hold onto your sanity. The next No Kings protest is coming on Oct. 18, at a time when collective action by we the people is more critical than ever.

As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

Share

Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism. That’s never been more critical.