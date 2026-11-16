Rep. Robert Garcia will not be deterred by the regime’s threats. (Photo by Tom Brenner via Getty Images)

I’m not usually one to talk to the TV, let alone cheer out loud when a member of Congress is talking. But on Friday night, MS NOW’s Chris Hayes interviewed California Rep. Robert Garcia, who will become the House Oversight chair when the Democrats take power in January.

It’s hard to overstate how uplifted I was by the clarity and fearlessness of Garcia’s stated mission. Too often the ambiguous or hesitant statements of the current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries leave us to question whether they’ve gotten the message on corruption: that the electorate is damned mad and expects accountability.

But Garcia, a rising star, is clearly on the case. Keep in mind his memorable two-word statement to the Trump crime family and others right after the Democrats secured the majority in the midterms: “Lawyer up.”

The launching point for the Hayes interview (you can watch the video here) was the three-page letter sent by Will Scharf, the White House counsel. The letter—clearly intended to intimidate emboldened Democrats—addressed “the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators” which allegedly intend “to interfere with the lawful functioning of government.” I’ll leave it to the incoming Oversight chair to underscore how ridiculous it it for Scharf to describe what Congress is planning as “abusive threats” and what the regime is doing as “lawful functioning of government.”

Hayes began by asking Garcia to assess the letter “on the scale of serious threat to empty bluster.” The congressman’s succinct answer makes clear that Garcia knows what his job is, what the source of his power is and who he’s dealing with. Here’s what he said:

I think everything that Donald Trump [does] should be taken seriously. He has weaponized the DOJ. He’s someone that goes after his political enemies. But as a matter of something that is going to change our posture, I mean, they’re mistaken. We are going to continue to aggressively investigate these serious allegations of crime between the Trump crime family, corporate America, what’s happening at DHS and ICE, the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, the list goes on and on. And Donald Trump is clearly hiding something. To send out this letter to threaten us—with Todd Blanche to back that up—our job is oversight. And it’s literally in the Constitution. The Attorney General hasn’t even read the Constitution, apparently, because he doesn’t understand that our job is to actually to be a check and balance. We are a co-equal branch of government. And so it is crazy that Donald Trump is now going after his enemies. Somehow he thinks it’s going to stop us. It’s only emboldened us more.

Garcia was born in Lima, Peru. The 46-year-old congressman came to the U.S. when he was five with his parents who were seeking to escape violence and economic uncertainty. He became an American citizen while in college; his undocumented parents had overstayed a visitors’ visa. Garcia, raised in a conservative Catholic family, served as the first openly gay and first Latino mayor of Long Beach, California. He was first elected to Congress just four years ago in 2022.

A 2024 profile of Garcia in The Los Angeles Times described the day he was sworn in to Congress. He placed his hand on a copy of the Constitution on top of his citizenship certificate, a photo of his late mother and stepfather (both of whom died during COVID) and an original print of the first Superman comic book from 1939. Garcia, who read the comics while learning English, identifies with Superman’s immigrant experience, social justice values and pursuit of truth.

Obstruction, pardons and state investigations

Hayes asked Garcia whether his committee’s investigations of Trump and the DOJ would ultimately need the courts to intercede to settle the disputes that inevitably would follow.” Again, his answer is encouraging:

What we have to do is just follow the truth. We understand that the Trump administration is going to do everything they can to delay, to distract. We’ll use our legal authority in the Congress to do everything we can to push. And we are dealing with a DOJ that’s really not interested in following the law, not interested in responding to the Congress… The courts are going to play a very important role in the next two years, and not just, by the way, federal courts but state courts. I’ve been talking to attorneys general from across the country, my own from California, obviously the attorney general here in New York, and others, about the importance of the states continuing their investigative work. Because, as we know, there are going to be a lot of pardons flying out of that White House. There’s going to be obstruction coming out of that White House. But they will have less ability to do so when there are partnerships and real investigations working at the state level with our federal partners.

‘A very robust agenda’

Garcia then described the four major areas of investigation that he’s planned. First, he said, taking on the Trump crime family. That’s “investigation number one: I mean, all the grift.”

Second, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. That includes former Secretary Kristi Noem and Noem’s senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. “We have whistleblowers coming forward,” he said. “We are looking at these two setting up a deportation scheme, a scheme where deportation is profit for others, for a handful of very wealthy men and companies. That will be investigated.”

Third, corporate corruption. “So any CEO or company that’s ripping off the American public, whether it’s surveillance pricing or a bunch of other things happening to raise food prices, Venezuela, oil companies making record profits. Why are we rebuilding their infrastructure?”

And fourth, the Jeffrey Epstein case. “We’re going to ensure that we get justice for the survivors,” Garcia said. “They have not even held one public hearing on this. 2.5 million documents are still at the DOJ.”

Garcia also said he’s already actively engaging Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become chair of House Judiciary. “They have another set of very interesting investigations, and together we’re going to have a very robust agenda when it comes to oversight and accountability in the Congress,” he pledged.

Trump’s ballroom ‘should enrage every single American’

That’s not all. Hayes asked the congressman about Trump’s ballroom, which Hayes described as “one of the most egregiously and aggressively lawless things that I’ve seen.” Honestly, Garcia’s had me cheering out loud. (My dog looked at me like I was crazy.) Here’s Garcia:

Absolutely, and you can rest assured that we have already begun investigating why this ballroom is being built and who benefited. The reality is that we have a ballroom that’s being built as some sort of monument to Donald Trump, to himself. It is not just sad but infuriating to see the pictures and the size and scope of this ballroom, which we’ve all seen. But there are also real corruption questions here. What were these companies getting in return? There are serious allegations, with some companies even saying that they were blackmailed, and there are questions about what was actually given in exchange for the money to the ballroom. So the questions have to be asked of the CEOs, of the companies, of the White House, of Susie Wiles, as to how this thing was funded, and why everybody wanted to keep the donors secret… And what are the consequences going to be? Are we going to allow this monstrosity to continue construction? I think House Democrats have to act immediately. The photos that we saw, especially today, that show the scale of this thing [dwarfing the White House] should enrage every single American.

‘Something that’s going to shock the country’

Lastly, Hayes and Garcia discussed the entanglement of Trump and others in his orbit in the growing scandal of AI chipmaker Nvidia as CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a Chinese spy has led to his resignation. Garcia:

I’ve been talking to leaders of other committees, on the intelligence side, and those overseeing the armed services [committee] and commerce. What we don’t know right now, I think, is going to be something that’s going to shock the country. Because every day we’re hearing reasons why this happened, how the spy got engaged, and how she infiltrated the administration and folks in the president’s circle. But more importantly, what were the president’s motives? Why was he so obsessed with the CEO? Why did he push these deals that actually benefit China? I think all of these pieces are incredibly serious. There are real national security implications, and we’ve got to unravel this and get to the truth.

If you have any doubt whether Trump is panicked by the coming investigations, note how Trump’s triggered operatives are responding.

First is Scharf’s aggressive and wrongheaded letter claiming the House plans may represent “blatant criminality.” Next is Attorney General Todd Blanche’s attempt to intimidate the investigators by claiming there’s a point at which their criticisms will “become a crime.” Finally, a Blanche deputy told prosecutors they should prepare for “wartime” footing because of the planned investigations.

What a world when a White House and the Justice Department are threatening members of Congress for their plans to actually perform their constitutional duty. In this fight, as soon as the Democrats take back power in January, my money is with Congress.

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