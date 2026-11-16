America, America

America, America

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A Pat's avatar
A Pat
1h

Every level headed non corrupt non spoken for politician in congress in January needs to join the ranks of the superhero side and dig until every last criminal morsel is uncovered. The People are owed this The People have suffered This Country has suffered and it is about f-king time something is done about it.

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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
9m

Thanks, Steven: Rep. Robert Garcia has got the moxie, but he should not be on the limb by himself. I wonder about Schumer and Jeffeiries, claiming they would like to work with the Republicans. The Republicans will be running deflections and will be difficult. A wounded rat is dangerous. Trump, Elon and Stephen Miller will be running defence. beware. The Democrats better remember good governance and execute accountability wisely. Affordability and Accountability are the order of the day. Don't get cocky. I personally don't like the saying "Lawyer Up", but that is just me. The Department of Justice will not abide; the Department of Defence, Homeland Security and all the other departments run by sycophants will not be friendly. The FBI is useless. Its going to take a few whistleblowers to assist. The Republican Party has done nothing for two years, has driven the economy into hell and enacted retribution and revenge. Don't copy their plan.

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