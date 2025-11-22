America, America

Democrats tried not pursuing investigations into illegal actions by Presidents (and cabinet members) in the past, and in at least some cases, lived to regret the decisions.

I believe that issuing illegal orders, and knowingly following illegal orders, should be investigated and prosecuted.

That said, this should not be done at the expense of fixing the weak points in our system of checks and balances, and other vital governmental reforms to prevent recurrences of would-be autocrats from seizing control of the entire federal government.

Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, reform SCOTUS, rein in all expansions of executive authority, which have been pushed by the advocates of unitary executive authority.

Kelvin Hobbs
Kelvin Hobbs
5h

The US Demands Ukrainian Capitulation As Europe Sold Out The Sudetenland, When Europe Forced The 1938 Munich Agreement on Czechoslovakia Without Its Consent*

The 28-point peace plan that the United States and Russia want to impose on Ukraine and Europe is misnamed. It is not a peace plan. It is a proposal that weakens Ukraine and divides America from Europe, preparing the way for a larger war in the future. In the meantime, it benefits unnamed Russian and American investors, at the expense of everyone else. Why is the Trump White House pushing Ukraine to accept a Russian plan that paves the way for another war? The document offers some hints, declaring that the U.S. would also somehow take charge of the $100 billion in frozen Russian assets, for example, supposedly to invest this money in Ukraine and receive “50% of the profits from this venture.” [The] United States and Russia would “enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities,” according to the plan.

The Atlantic, 22-Nov-25 https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2025/11/trumps-war-peace/685024/?gift=8h-ND1FuiIZ4VZp5QuIbsHkdgZ1qJUylR71Azs7o54E&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

*Unlike the Munich Agreement (https://www.britannica.com/event/Munich-Agreement) advanced in 1938 by France, Britain, and Italy as appeasement, this is nothing but rapacity.

