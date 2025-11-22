How Important Is Accountability to You?
A Saturday Prompt
Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Twice before, Donald J. Trump was impeached by the U.S. Congress, first for abuses of power and obstruction of Congress after he sought foreign interference in the 2020 election, and then for incitement of insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Yet, as we know painfully well, in both cases he was not convicted by the Senate, enabling him to stay in power and run for public office again.
Those impeachment hearings were conducted prior to Chief Justice John Roberts and his Supreme Court supermajority granting Trump near-total immunity as president for “official acts.” In the last ten months since Trump was inaugurated for a second term, he has exploited that unfettered status with near-total abandon, seemingly unconcerned about being held accountable for trampling the Constitution and repeatedly violating the rule of law.
Nor has he acted alone in his pursuit of a lawless agenda and wide-ranging abuses of power. These include (but are not limited to) gutting the federal government, demanding revenge prosecutions, engaging in extrajudicial killings in international waters, extorting law firms and universities, attempting to turn the U.S. military against American citizens, and empowering masked and abusive federal ICE and border agents to grab people off our streets without due process.
In addition to the Epstein files obstruction, this week Trump added to his abuse by inciting violence against six Democratic lawmakers who urged members of the military in a short video to refuse illegal orders; he called their actions “seditious behavior” that is “punishable by death” and urged their arrest. Unsurprisingly, these senators and representatives have faced a deluge of violent threats, causing them to seek police investigation.
Recall that Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned us in her dissent of the 6-3 immunity ruling in July last year. “This new official-acts immunity now ‘lies about like a loaded weapon’ for any President that wishes to place his own interests, his own political survival, or his own financial gain, above the interests of the Nation,” she correctly stated, adding, “Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may one day face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority’s message today.”
But here we are, a year from the midterms and three years from the next presidential election. We are left to wonder what can be done and whether Trump and/or his arrogantly lawless sycophants, such as Attorney General Pam Bondi, will be held accountable for their actions.
Surely we need more mass protests and overwhelming voter turnout to reject Republicans in the midterms. Last month’s No Kings protest and the nationwide Democratic landslide that we saw on Nov. 4 must be only the beginning. Texas Rep. Al Green promised this week to file new articles of impeachment against Donald Trump before Congress’ Christmas break, an action that can only be symbolic as long as the Republicans control the House and the Senate.
But it’s not too soon to expect congressional Democrats to activate investigations, issue subpoenas and pursue impeachment if they retake the majority next year—and that they clearly state their intentions to do so in their campaigns. (Some have prioritized this now. Note, for example, California Rep. Julia Brownley’s discussion of litigation.)
So what do you think? How important is accountability to you? Do you want and expect Democrats running for office to clearly state their commitment to holding Trump and his regime accountable? Do you worry that doing so could distract from a central affordability message? Do you worry that calling for investigations and impeachment could galvanize Republicans and increase their turnout? Does that kind of political calculus matter when the country is confronted with a White House occupant who runs roughshod over our Constitution and the rule of law? Lastly, what violations do you think most demand criminal investigation?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Democrats tried not pursuing investigations into illegal actions by Presidents (and cabinet members) in the past, and in at least some cases, lived to regret the decisions.
I believe that issuing illegal orders, and knowingly following illegal orders, should be investigated and prosecuted.
That said, this should not be done at the expense of fixing the weak points in our system of checks and balances, and other vital governmental reforms to prevent recurrences of would-be autocrats from seizing control of the entire federal government.
Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, reform SCOTUS, rein in all expansions of executive authority, which have been pushed by the advocates of unitary executive authority.
The US Demands Ukrainian Capitulation As Europe Sold Out The Sudetenland, When Europe Forced The 1938 Munich Agreement on Czechoslovakia Without Its Consent*
The 28-point peace plan that the United States and Russia want to impose on Ukraine and Europe is misnamed. It is not a peace plan. It is a proposal that weakens Ukraine and divides America from Europe, preparing the way for a larger war in the future. In the meantime, it benefits unnamed Russian and American investors, at the expense of everyone else. Why is the Trump White House pushing Ukraine to accept a Russian plan that paves the way for another war? The document offers some hints, declaring that the U.S. would also somehow take charge of the $100 billion in frozen Russian assets, for example, supposedly to invest this money in Ukraine and receive “50% of the profits from this venture.” [The] United States and Russia would “enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities,” according to the plan.
The Atlantic, 22-Nov-25 https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2025/11/trumps-war-peace/685024/?gift=8h-ND1FuiIZ4VZp5QuIbsHkdgZ1qJUylR71Azs7o54E&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
*Unlike the Munich Agreement (https://www.britannica.com/event/Munich-Agreement) advanced in 1938 by France, Britain, and Italy as appeasement, this is nothing but rapacity.