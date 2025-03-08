Young Jewish immigrants from Austria, fleeing Nazi persecution and arriving in America. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Statue of Liberty, rising above New York Harbor, was a gift from France. First imagined and proposed in 1865 by French jurist, senator, poet and historian Édouard de Laboulaye, this passionate supporter of America sought to celebrate the meaningful relationship between France and America and commemorate the coming centennial of the Declaration of Independence. Inspired by the abolition of slavery and the American ideals of liberty and freedom, Laboulaye soon joined forces with sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi to conceptualize the monumental gift to America, originally known as “Liberty Enlightening the World.”

Between 1892 when Ellis Island opened and 1954 when it was abandoned, more than 12 million immigrants gazed upon Lady Liberty—dedicated in 1886 by President Grover Cleveland—as they entered the country. Between 1890 and 1919 alone, nearly 90 percent of the immigrants who arrived in America came from Europe, with more than half from Italy, Austria-Hungary and Russia-Poland. By the 2020 U.S. Census, the five largest groups claiming ancestry from Europe were English (46.6 million), German (45 million), Irish (38.6 million), Italian (16.8 million) and Polish (8.6 million).

The profound relationship between America and Europe has been on my mind since the Oval Office ambush of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky by Donald Trump and JD Vance barely a week ago. This betrayal of a democratic ally and indisputable alignment with Vladimir Putin and Russia has jolted democratic Europe, triggering a seismic rethinking about American interests under Trump and the Western alliance that has defined the world order since 1945.

Writing that Trump “has handed Moscow the gift that eluded it during the Cold War and since” by disconnecting the U.S. from Europe, New York Times columnist Roger Cohen described today a Europe in shock. “The United States, a nation whose core idea is liberty and whose core calling has been the defense of democracy against tyranny, has turned on its ally and instead embraced a brutal autocrat,” Cohen wrote from Paris. “Gripped by a sense of abandonment, alarmed at the colossal rearmament task before it, astonished by the upending of American ideology, Europe finds itself adrift.”

There will be much more to say in coming days about the myriad horrific ways Trump is undermining Ukraine’s war effort, including blocking their access to intelligence needed to ward off Putin’s deadly bombardments. I also plan to further spotlight the vivid response by European leaders who are now reluctant to share their intelligence with Trump’s America and are quickly recognizing the need to abandon their expectations of American support and American leadership that respects territorial sovereignty. This raises alarming prospects for both American national security and the safety of our globe.

But for this Saturday prompt, let’s reflect on the important role that Europe has played in the life of America and through our own experiences. Maybe you’ve traveled there (over 20 million Americans did in 2023) or lived there. Perhaps you’ve welcomed European friends or family visiting here. Or maybe you’d like to mention the continent’s ubiquitous role in American culture, influencing everything from food to music, to film and painting, to ideas, ideals and language. How is Europe part of your American experience?

Even if you’ve gazed upon the 305-foot Statue of Liberty in person, you might not know some of the touching ways its makers have expressed their love for freedom. The spikes in Lady Liberty’s crown were meant to symbolize rays of sun emanating out to the world. She is holding a tablet inscribed with the date America asserted its independence, July 4, 1776. At her foot, there is a broken shackle and chains representing the end of slavery in America. And the bronze plaque with Emma Lazarus’ famous poem, “The New Colossus,” was attached to her stone pedestal in 1903: Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for our growing community to learn from each other.

