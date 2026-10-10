America, America

America, America

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Paula Dunn's avatar
Paula Dunn
1h

“All cruelty springs from weakness.” - Seneca

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
1h

How much lower can Hegseth and Trump go? I think there will not be a definitve answer to that until both leave office, whenever and however that happens There is no animal more dangerous than a cornered one. My sense is that, like Hitler, Trump is willing to take America down with him rather than admit that he’s wrong.

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